Boise State blasts Colorado State, keeps pace in MWC Mountain

At 2-1 in Mountain West play, Boise State entered Friday night’s game looking to keep pace with league and divisional unbeaten Utah State. After 60 minutes, it was the Broncos who maintain conference title hopes while the Rams could very well have seen theirs dashed.

On the strength of Brett Rypien‘s right arm, the Broncos jumped out to a 35-7 halftime lead and never looking back, crushing the Rams 56-28 in Boise. Three of Rypien’s touchdown passes came in a first half that included a wild punt return that featured a fumble recovered by Boise and ended with Kekaula Kaniho being credited with a 74-yard touchdown as time ran out in the second quarter.

Rypien would finish the night with 304 yards passing and as many incompletions (four) as touchdown passes (four) on his 26 attempts. The Rams actually led the Broncos in total yards 489-472, but committed three turnovers (one lost fumble, two interceptions) that led to 14 Boise points

Pending the result of Utah State (2-0 in MWC play) vs. Wyoming this afternoon, Boise State (3-1), with the only league loss to the West Division’s San Diego State) will exit Week 8 either a half-game ahead or behind USU in the divisional standings. Depending on how the next several weeks play out, the Nov. 24th meeting between the Broncos and Aggies on the blue turf could determine the Mountain Division’s representative in the conference championship game the following week.