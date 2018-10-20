Houston keeps NY6 hopes going as Navy sinking toward losing season

While UCF may get the majority of the national spotlight when discussing the American Athletic Conference, the Houston Cougars (6-1, 3-0 AAC) made certain the path to the AAC Championship Game out of the West Division will continue to go through them. A 49-36 victory on the road at Navy moved AAC to being the only undefeated team in conference play in the West Division.
Houston quarterback D’Eriq King passed for 413 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, and he led the Cougars in the running game with 56 rushing yards and a touchdown in the road win against the Midshipmen. Navy rushed for 344 yards as a team, typical for their offense against most opponents, but Houston was able to avoid being worn down on defense.
The loss sinks Navy to 2-5 this season and the chance to go to a seventh straight bowl game is beginning to fade. Ken Niumatalolo has only had one losing season in his time at Navy, going 5-7 in 2011, but it is beginning to look as though he will have his second losing season this fall. Navy will play Notre Dame in San Diego next week, and that is followed by road games in conference play against Cincinnati and UCF.
Of course, Navy also ends the season in the Army-Navy Game in Philadelphia against an Army program well on their way to a winning season and a bowl berth regardless of what happens in the rivalry game.
Meanwhile, Houston is hoping to be able to play their way into the New Years Six conversation, one this program should be capable of doing on a regular basis. At 6-1, Houston is every bit as worthy of being in the New Years Six discussion among Group of Five programs. Even if Houston loses a second game, it may not be impossible to pull off given the rest of the Group of Five landscape either. Houston will host South Florida next week, and the Cougars will also host Temple and Tulane and visit SMU and Memphis in the second half of the season.
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has been responsible for almost all the points scored thus far at Tiger Stadium. Problem for the No. 22 Bulldogs is, most of them have been for the other team.
Fitzgerald’s second pass of the game, on the opening possession of the game, was intercepted by LSU’s Michael Divinity, Jr., who returned it 31 yards to the Mississippi State 3. Nick Brossette punched in a 1-yard score on 3rd-and-goal to put LSU up 7-0 two and a half minutes into the game.
Fitzgerald responded by leading the Bulldogs on a 7-play, 73-yard drive, but his 3rd-and-goal run from the 2 was stuffed and Mississippi State settled for a 19-yard Jace Christmann field goal.
LSU’s next seven possessions went three-and-out, with one exception: a 4-play drive that ended in a Joe Burrow interception inside the Mississippi State end zone, which Cameron Dantzler mistakenly brought out, only to step out at his own 1.
LSU’s first seven drives, including the 3-yard touchdown march, covered 22 yards over 15 plays. Their final possession was more successful, a 13-play, 62-yard drive that ended in a 25-yard Cole Tracy field goal as time expired, sending the No. 5 Tigers to the locker room with a 10-3 lead.
Fitzgerald dominated the ball for the Bulldogs. His legs have been effective, carrying 15 times for 102 yards, but his arm has not. He’s completed 3-of-9 passes for 14 yards with two interceptions.
LSU will receive to open the second half.
UCF starting quarterback McKenzie Milton did not start Saturday night’s road game at East Carolina, but the reason why is anybody’s guess at this point.
Milton did have a banged-up ankle after last week’s win at Memphis, but Milton has been shown on the sideline with his helmet, seemingly ready to go in at any moment. As of this point, with East Carolina and the Knights 3-3 in the second quarter, UCF head coach Josh Heupel has not sent in one of the top players in the AAC.
Darriel Mack Jr. started the game at quarterback for UCF, and he has looked shaky at times. He completed five of his first 10 passes for 26 yards and had trouble making a handoff on one play.
We’ll see if Milton gets a chance to come on the field and lead UCF to a win, which would be UCF’s 20th straight win. Maybe Heupel is trying to get a win without putting his MVP in harm’s way?
Well, it took a while, but Scott Frost has his first win as head coach of Nebraska. The Huskers (1-6, 1-4 Big Ten) picked up their long-awaited first win of the season in a 53-28 victory over Minnesota (3-4, 0-4 Big Ten) on Saturday.
Nebraska jumped out to a 28-0 lead on the Gophers in the first half, but a late touchdown by Minnesota at the end of the first half and two scores in the third quarter brought about some concern form the Husker faithful as the lead was trimmed to 28-22. Fortunately for Nebraska, that was as close as Minnesota would get as the Huskers went on a 25-6 run to close out the game.
Freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 25 of 29 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns and he rushed for 125 yards and another touchdown for his finest start yet at Nebraska. Devine Ozigbo (152 yards, 2 TD) and Maurice Washington (109 yards, 1 TD) also had big days on the ground in the win as Nebraska rolled up 382 rushing yards as a team.
After the game, it was time to celebrate the win that took longer than expected to celebrate in the Frost Era in Lincoln.
After the game, Frost was awarded the game ball in honor of his first win with the program.
Nebraska was the last program form a power conference to record a win this season. UCLA picked up their first win last week.
Nebraska will now be in great shape to make it two straight wins for Frost as the Huskers will host Bethune-Cookman next week in Lincoln. The game against the FCS program was thrown together as a way to makeup a game against Akron wiped out due to inclement weather in Week 1.
Minnesota, one of two teams without a win in Big Ten play (Rutgers), will look for their first win in the conference next week when they host Indiana. Indiana comes to town after losing a close game to Penn State.
No. 3 Clemson’s biggest hurdle in conference play? Turns out, there wasn’t much of one at all.
The Tigers continued to look more and more like No. 1 Alabama’s biggest challenger for the national title this season, dispatching previously undefeated No. 16 N.C. State in effortless fashion 41-7 on a picturesque Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.
Dabo Swinney’s group was dominant on both sides of the ball but turned in one of their best performances of the season on the offensive end when factoring in the competition in this one. Young freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence set career-highs in yardage (308), attempts (39) and completions (26) as Clemson took to the air downfield early and often — finding top target Tee Higgins (119 yards, one score) for big gains quite a bit against a leaky secondary.
Running back Travis Etienne didn’t break off any big runs and finished with only 39 yards but scored three rushing touchdowns for third straight game. While it seems like a lock that quarterbacks will stack the Heisman Trophy podium at the end of the year the way things are trending, the sophomore is playing well enough the past month to at least earn a trip to New York City as the guy this team has been leaning on as of late.
Defensively, the Tigers continue to play like the all-world unit they were billed as to start the year. K’Von Wallace and Jalen Williams both came up with spectacular interceptions but the effort started up front with the All-American defensive line providing constant disruption of the pocket and clamping down on things on third down.
That made for a rough outing for Wolfpack QB Ryan Finley after two years of nearly pulling off the upset against Clemson. The senior finished with 21 completions for just 156 yards to go with those two picks and will likely need to spend a few hours in the ice bath before returning home to the Triangle. Reggie Gallaspy did find some moderate success running the football to the tune of 59 yards and a score but it was far from enough to keep the team in the running.
As a result, NCSU will likely fall back in the polls after their hot start to the season against a very soft schedule and continue to deal with questions about just how good this team really is this year.
The outcome will also, more or less, allow Clemson to lock up yet another ACC Atlantic title while reaffirming this team’s greatness too. Though there’s still tests along the way like Florida State, Duke and whomever meets them in Charlotte in the coming weeks, the Tigers certainly cemented themselves as the conference’s top dog on Saturday with another big win and are finally starting to look like the only legitimate challenger in college football to their old foe in the defending national champions.