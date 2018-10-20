Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan State pregame march ‘bush league’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After coaching his team to a 21-7 win at Michigan State on Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh let it be known he was not a fan of what transpired on the field prior to the game as players were warming up. Harbaugh referred to the actions of Michigan State as bush league in his postgame comments when asked about the pregame shenanigans in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State’s entire team marched up the field form the end zone to midfield with arms interlocked, which they typically do as part of their pregame routine. While doing so, they made their way through a couple of Michigan players without stopping, causing a bit of a fuss before kickoff. As a result, Devin Bush was seen kicking and scraping up the midfield logo of the Spartans.

“I just heard about it, I didn’t see it,” Harbaugh said. “Clotheslined a couple of our guys, took off their helmets… One of their guys ripped off [Lavert Hill]’s headphones.”

Harbaugh says Dantonio was “5 yards behind smiling” during pregame issue Called it “bush league” pic.twitter.com/mL1QZ2cUMI — angelique (@chengelis) October 20, 2018

Harbaugh then directed his ire at his coaching adversary, Mark Dantonio, as he continued on with his comments on the sequence of events.

“Total bush league and apparently Coach Dantonio was five yards behind it all smiling,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s bush league, that’s my impression of it.”

Michigan linebacker Chase Winovich also had some comments to say after the game, saying sometimes you have to put your little brother in his place.

"We knew they couldn't hang with us… Sometimes your little brother starts acting up, and you just gotta put them in place." – @Chase_Winovich was wildin' postgame after @UMichFootball beat Michigan State. 👀 pic.twitter.com/MGXX3V9UAp — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2018

Michigan State players did initially attempt to defend the midfield logo after losing to their rivals from Ann Arbor, but once Michigan State players left the field, the celebration was on for the Wolverines.

Michigan celebrates right on the logo pic.twitter.com/YwpqoONGky — Max Marcovitch (@Max_Marcovitch) October 20, 2018

Clearly, this game means something to both Michigan and Michigan State. This year, the spoils of victory went to Michigan.

