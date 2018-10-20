Mark Dantonio calls ‘BS’ on Jim Harbaugh’s ‘bush league’ claims

Things were chippy prior to the annual Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game Saturday afternoon… they stayed chippy throughout the Wolverines’ huge win in East Lansing… and the coaches from both sides continued chirping on into their respective postgame press conferences.
Jim Harbaugh ripped the Spartans’ “bush league” pregame tactics as the U-M head coach claimed that MSU players “clotheslined a couple of our guys” and ripped off the headphones of another player. Harbaugh also specifically mentioned his counterpart on the opposing sideline, and it wasn’t an especially flattering mention.
“Total bush league and apparently Coach [Mark] Dantonio was five yards behind it all smiling,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s bush league, that’s my impression of it.”
The MSU head coach’s response to being described as bush league? From the Detroit Free Press:
That’s BS,” Dantonio said. “You guys get your cameras out. I’m not gonna go to that. Go ahead, next question.”
A few seconds later, Dantonio said, unprompted: “Bush league? Mmmhmm.
Dantonio is now 8-4 all-time against the Wolverines, while Harbaugh evened his record at 2-2 against the Spartans.