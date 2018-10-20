Michigan defense allows just 50 yards to Michigan State in first half

You wanted defense? You sure have it this afternoon in East Lansing. Michigan leads Michigan State by a score of 7-0 at halftime. The Spartans have put together just 50 yards of total offense in the half against the Wolverines and have failed to convert a third down attempt on their home field.

Shea Patterson‘s touchdown pass to Nico Collins on the first play of the second quarter gave the Wolverines a 7-0 lead. It was the first passing touchdown by a Michigan player against the Spartans since Denard Robinson in 2011, and the first touchdown pass to give Michigan a lead on their in-state rivals since 2010.

Last passing TD thrown by Michigan against Michigan State before that Shea Patterson TD pass was by Denard Robinson, a 34-yard pass to Roy Roundtree on October 15, 2011. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 20, 2018

Last Michigan TD pass to give Wolverines a lead against Michigan State was on October 9, 2010. Denard Robinson to Martell Webb. — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 20, 2018

The game was paused after about 10 minutes had been played during the first quarter due to lightning in the area. The weather delay lasted about 75 minutes as Michigan continued their drive to score the only touchdown of the half. Michigan had chances to add on to the lead multiple times, but the Wolverines were unable to put points on the board on three straight possessions that started in Michigan State territory. Quinn Nordin missed a 36-yard field goal and the other two possessions ended with punts to pin the Spartans in their end if not for a touchback.

Michigan State has simply not been able to figure anything out against the Michigan defense. The Spartans are 0-for-6 on third down.

Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III, who caught the game-winning catch last week at Penn State, was taken off the field sitting on a cart late in the first half.

