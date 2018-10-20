Michigan’s Devin Bush stomps and kicks Michigan State logo in pregame warmups

Remember a couple of years ago when a Michigan football player drove a tent spike into the turf at Michigan State as a rally call for the Wolverines, and then Michigan State got the last laugh with a win? Well, we could have the seeds of a similar incident already in East Lansing this morning.
Michigan’s Devin Bush decided to try and scuff up the Michigan State spartan logo on the field during the pregame warmups this morning at Spartan Stadium. The action was caught on camera by the Big Ten Network, quickly leading to comments about hos disrespectful the action is.
Michigan comes to Michigan State looking to remain undefeated in Big Ten play this season. The Wolverines are the favorites against Michigan State, but the Spartans have held the upper hand in this in-state rivalry over the course of the past decade. After a big win on the road last week at Penn State, you have to imagine this action by Bush will somehow be relayed to Michigan State before kickoff. Will that serve as similar motivation (as if any is needed against Michigan)?
It was Michigan linebacker Joe Bolden who was unapologetic for driving the tent stake into the turf prior to kickoff at Michigan State back in 2014. Former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke apologized for the action, which was called out by Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.
Michigan and Michigan State square off at noon eastern.
UPDATE: Yeah, the pregame shenanigans are getting heated.
Mother Nature is at it again today. After about 10 minutes had been played in the Michigan-Michigan State game in East Lansing, a lightning delay went into effect as lightning strikes approached Spartan Stadium.
the delay happened in the middle of Michigan’s second offense series of the first quarter with no score in the game. Michigan was preparing for a 2nd and 6 situation as the Wolverines were approaching midfield. In addition to teams having to leave the playing field, all fans have been asked to leave the stadium for their own safety concerns.
Every time lightning strikes in the area, the game reset clock goes back to 30 minutes. So buckle in and get comfortable. Who knows how long we will be sitting around waiting for this game to resume.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Wisconsin and Illinois are playing in the snow.
The Pac-12 has struggled compared to other power conferences when it comes to getting the best national exposure possible on TV. That is what makes Saturday night quite a moral victory for commissioner Larry Scott and the Pac-12, as Oregon and Washington State are set for a nationally televised game between ranked Pac-12 teams.
There will be a Game 7 in the National League Championship Series after the Milwaukee Brewers held off elimination last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. A Game 7 in a league championship series would figure to be an automatic choice to be placed on network television instead of a cable outlet that has a fraction of the possible viewership, but Major League Baseball will see the deciding game for a chance to play in the World Series air on FOX Sports 1 instead of FOX. FOX will be airing the Oregon-Washington State game.
FOX has battled a handful of scheduling issues when it comes to college football coverage, especially during the baseball postseason. Playoff baseball game s(and regular season baseball games) taking longer to play have led to delays in college football broadcasts, and vice versa at times as FOX and FOX Sports 1 have built up their rights packages. Last year’s regular season game between Penn State and Ohio State, for example, would have been a sure lock for primetime but was moved to a 3:30 p.m. time slot to make way for postseason baseball. That was a bit of a disappointment for the Big Ten considering the importance of the game, but that is the way this all works when conferences divvy up their broadcast rights.
But for the Pac-12 to be able to keep a marquee game in a primetime slot that will gain the maximum audience and not being shoved to a network with a fraction of the audience to make way for a Game 7 in the NLCS is a major victory for the conference. For this week, at least.
For the third straight week, Rashan Gary will not be suiting up for the Michigan Wolverines. This week, Gary did not even make the trip from Ann Arbor to East Lansing for a road game at Michigan State.
Gary was injured earlier this season in a game against Northwestern and has not been on the field since due to an AC joint injury. His status has been left as an open question since with few details if any about his status on a week-by-week basis out of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program. Gary was not seen in uniform last week at home against Wisconsin and will be left to watch this game from home. Harbaugh was unsure if Gary would be available this week, as he noted earlier in the week during a press conference.
With Gary not on the travel roster, his spot was filled in by Tarik Black, who has not been available for the Wolverines since early in the 2017 season. Whether he gets a chance to play or not remains unknown. Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson have been filling the vacancy left by Gary on the defensive line.
It seems things are beginning to turn around for Oregon under head coach Mario Cristobal. A week after knocking off rival Washington in a key Pac-12 matchup and on the eve of another big division game on the road against Washington State, the Ducks reeled in the verbal commitment of Georgia running back Cross Patton for the Class of 2019. Patton is the son of Outkast’s Big Boi.
Patton announced his decision in front of his teammates on Friday, with his proud father capturing the moment on Instagram.
Although Patton is not rated by the recruiting services, mostly due to his size (5′ 6″, 170 lb according to Rivals), there is value to having a celebrity dad on board with the program that Oregon could take advantage of, especially if Patton develops into a weapon for the Ducks moving forward either on offense or special teams. And for a program looking to continue to move back to the top of the Pac-12 with the kind of swag the Ducks had at the height of the Chip Kelly era, the potential appears to be there.
Patton chose Oregon over a handful of offers to form FCS program including Columbia and Butler. Rivals also listed Georgia Tech as a school Patton was interested in. Florida State, with former Oregon head coach Willie Taggart, also appeared to be making a sales pitch for Patton. Big Boi was invited to perform at Florida State’s home game against Wake Forest today.