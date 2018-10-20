Michigan’s Devin Bush stomps and kicks Michigan State logo in pregame warmups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember a couple of years ago when a Michigan football player drove a tent spike into the turf at Michigan State as a rally call for the Wolverines, and then Michigan State got the last laugh with a win? Well, we could have the seeds of a similar incident already in East Lansing this morning.

Michigan’s Devin Bush decided to try and scuff up the Michigan State spartan logo on the field during the pregame warmups this morning at Spartan Stadium. The action was caught on camera by the Big Ten Network, quickly leading to comments about hos disrespectful the action is.

Devin Bush was ruining the Michigan State logo at midfield before the game. pic.twitter.com/dx7GqdwplX — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 20, 2018

Michigan comes to Michigan State looking to remain undefeated in Big Ten play this season. The Wolverines are the favorites against Michigan State, but the Spartans have held the upper hand in this in-state rivalry over the course of the past decade. After a big win on the road last week at Penn State, you have to imagine this action by Bush will somehow be relayed to Michigan State before kickoff. Will that serve as similar motivation (as if any is needed against Michigan)?

It was Michigan linebacker Joe Bolden who was unapologetic for driving the tent stake into the turf prior to kickoff at Michigan State back in 2014. Former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke apologized for the action, which was called out by Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio.

"Them putting a spear in a field before the game is not a product of their team but their program." – Dantonio on the UofM Pregame spear. — Rico Beard (@RicoBeard) October 25, 2014

Michigan and Michigan State square off at noon eastern.

UPDATE: Yeah, the pregame shenanigans are getting heated.

Devin Bush had to be restrained by Michigan personnel pregame, after MSU players walked through him and other teammates on the field. He followed up by leaving marks with his cleats on the Spartan logo at midfield. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) October 20, 2018

#Michigan spokesman says MSU players were 10 minutes late to the field for their march, “close lined” Lawrence Marshall and ripped the head phones off Lavert Hill. — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) October 20, 2018

The Michigan State March that led to the Devin Bush situation with the MSU logo. https://t.co/7mBZ5vHXw9 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 20, 2018

