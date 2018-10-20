No. 20 Cincinnati no longer unbeaten with overtime loss at Temple

How No. 20 Cincinnati (6-1, 2-1 AAC) suffered their first loss of the season was pretty remarkable to watch unfold. With a 17-10 lead in the fourth quarter, Cincinnati intercepted Temple (5-3, 4-0 AAC) twice to seemingly thwart any upset bid by the Owls, but Temple scored a touchdown in the final minute of regulation and then scored first in overtime before sealing the game with their own interception. Temple’s 24-17 win over Cincinnati helps keep the Owls in contention for a bowl berth.
After having each of the last two drives end with an interception, including one inside the red zone, Anthony Russo completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Branden Mack with 49 seconds to play.
The game-tying touchdown came after Cincinnati went three-and-out following the red zone interception. The Bearcats picked up just four yards after the interception, giving the Owls the ball back with a little more than two minutes to play. It was the fifth-straight offensive possession where Cincinnati failed to pick up a first down after taking a 17-10 lead (four punts, one turnover on downs). The offensive ineptitude for Cincinnati continued in the second half.
After Russo connected for the go-ahead touchdown to Isaiah Wright on 3rd and 10 from the 25-yard line, Cincinnati recovered a fumble for a loss of 11 yards that had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty tacked on for a 3rd and 36 situation. Desmond Ridder was picked off on the play, giving Temple the win and get the last laugh.
Temple’s chances to go to a bowl game are still alive, although the upcoming schedule is a challenge. Temple needs two more wins, which likely means Temple will have to win one of their next three games before a road trip to UConn in order for that to happen. Temple gets a week off to prepare for a road trip to UCF, which is followed by a road game at Houston and then a home game against South Florida.
That upcoming schedule for Temple also means Cincinnati should not be written off in the AAC East either. If Temple loses two games, then Cincinnati has a chance to make their own run with games against SMU, Navy, South Florida, UCF, and East Carolina all remaining. Cincinnati will play at home against South Florida on November 10 and then at UCF the following week. Going 2-0 in those games may be mandatory for Cincinnati to have a shot at the AAC championship and a possible New Years Six bowl spot that could come with it.
Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes and No. 9 Oklahoma (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) got 100-yard days from two running backs to pull away from TCU (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma’s 52-27 victory showed the ability Oklahoma had to make adjustments following a TCU quarterback change, but the concern after the game may fall on the status of running back Trey Sermon.
Sermon, who rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns, left the game with an apparent right leg injury in the fourth quarter. The status of Sermon was unclear, but the depth at running back would take another hit if Sermon’s injury is of any significance. Rodney Anderson went down for the year early in the season with his own injury.
Kennedy Brooks, along with Sermon, had a big day on the ground against the Horned Frogs Brooks rushed for a game-high 168 yards with one touchdown in the box score. Murray was 19 of 24 for 213 yards with four touchdowns. Lee Morris caught two of those touchdown passes from Murray, and CeeDee Lamb and Carson Meier caught the others.
In the first half, with Oklahoma leading 28-7, Gary Patterson chose to make a switch at quarterback. With Shawn Robinson struggling, he inserted Michael Collins to take over. The position change seemed to work as TCU went on a run to close out the first half and cut the Oklahoma lead to 28-24. But after halftime, the TCU offense was once again controlled by Oklahoma’s defense and there was not enough big plays by KaVontae Turpin in the TCU arsenal to keep things going. Turpin had a kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter and later added a 41-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass before halftime.
The win by Oklahoma did show some areas where the Sooners can improve moving forward but the result will keep Oklahoma in striking distance in the Big 12 championship hunt, and thus still alive in the College Football Playoff race.
Oklahoma will return home next week for a game against Kansas State. TCU will be on the road to play Kansas.
You wanted defense? You sure have it this afternoon in East Lansing. Michigan leads Michigan State by a score of 7-0 at halftime. The Spartans have put together just 50 yards of total offense in the half against the Wolverines and have failed to convert a third down attempt on their home field.
Shea Patterson‘s touchdown pass to Nico Collins on the first play of the second quarter gave the Wolverines a 7-0 lead. It was the first passing touchdown by a Michigan player against the Spartans since Denard Robinson in 2011, and the first touchdown pass to give Michigan a lead on their in-state rivals since 2010.
The game was paused after about 10 minutes had been played during the first quarter due to lightning in the area. The weather delay lasted about 75 minutes as Michigan continued their drive to score the only touchdown of the half. Michigan had chances to add on to the lead multiple times, but the Wolverines were unable to put points on the board on three straight possessions that started in Michigan State territory. Quinn Nordin missed a 36-yard field goal and the other two possessions ended with punts to pin the Spartans in their end if not for a touchback.
Michigan State has simply not been able to figure anything out against the Michigan defense. The Spartans are 0-for-6 on third down.
Michigan State wide receiver Felton Davis III, who caught the game-winning catch last week at Penn State, was taken off the field sitting on a cart late in the first half.
It looked like Oklahoma was going to be in full control despite having some flaws to sort through in the first half against TCU in Fort Worth, but a change at quarterback seem to have ignited TCU’s offense in the first half. Oklahoma quickly saw a 28-7 advantage turn into a 28-24 lead at halftime of the Big 12 contest.
Michael Collins replaced Shawn Robinson at quarterback for TCU midway through the second quarter. After nearly throwing a pick-six on his second snap, Collins threw a higher-percentage screen pass to KaVontae Turpin and Turpin turned on the jets for a 41-yard touchdown to provide a much-needed offensive spark for the Horned Frogs. The screen pass essentially doubled TCU’s entire offensive production up to that point in the game.
Robinson had completed just three of his eight passes for 21 yards before being removed from the game. Collins has completed four of five passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns as TCU is showing life as a threat to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions in the game. Two of those scores came from outside the red zone, with Kyler Murray completing a 37-yard pass to a wide-open CeeDee Lamb for the first score of the game. A touchdown celebration by Lamb and Lee Morris led to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that backed up the ensuing kickoff, which was returned by Turpin for a quick TCU touchdown. Morris later made up for his penalty by scoring Oklahoma’s fourth touchdown of the game on a nine-yard pass. Trey Sermon picked up a short touchdown run for Oklahoma’s second touchdown, and Kennedy Brooks ripped off a 21-yard run on a 4th and 1 play for the third touchdown of the game for the Sooners.
Oklahoma will have to get back on track in the second half. The Sooners are 0-for-5 on third down (but 3-for-3 on fourth down), and Oklahoma has been flagged for eight penalties for 60 yards. Lincoln Riley has some coaching to do with TCU getting comfortable.
Mother Nature is at it again today. After about 10 minutes had been played in the Michigan-Michigan State game in East Lansing, a lightning delay went into effect as lightning strikes approached Spartan Stadium.
the delay happened in the middle of Michigan’s second offense series of the first quarter with no score in the game. Michigan was preparing for a 2nd and 6 situation as the Wolverines were approaching midfield. In addition to teams having to leave the playing field, all fans have been asked to leave the stadium for their own safety concerns.
Every time lightning strikes in the area, the game reset clock goes back to 30 minutes. So buckle in and get comfortable. Who knows how long we will be sitting around waiting for this game to resume.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Wisconsin and Illinois are playing in the snow.