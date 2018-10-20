Getty Images

No. 6 Michigan too strong for No. 24 Michigan State; Wolverines win first road game vs. ranked opponent since 2006

By Kevin McGuireOct 20, 2018, 5:11 PM EDT
A week after blowing away Wisconsin, No. 6 Michigan (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) was ready for a defensive showdown against No. 24 Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten). Behind a strong performance by the Michigan defense against a battered Michigan State offense, the Wolverines overpowered the Spartans in a lightning-delayed game by a score of 21-7.

Shea Patterson passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns in the win, and Karan Higdon led things on the ground with 137 rushing yards on 31 rushing attempts. A 79-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones down the right sideline in the third quarter gave Michigan a 14-7 lead. It was the only catch of the day for Peoples-Jones, and it could not have come at a better time.

Michigan State was happy to have running back LJ Scott back on the field after the senior running back had missed the last four games, but Scott was unable to have much of an impact as Michigan’s rushing defense was suffocating all afternoon. The Wolverines also made things difficult for Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, who finished the day completing just 5-of-25 attempts for 66 yards. It did not help that Felton Davis III, who caught the game-winning pass at Penn State last week, went down with a reported torn Achilles in the second quarter. Lewerke was later replaced by Rocky Lombardi. Ironically, perhaps, Lewerke scored the only touchdown of the day for Michigan State by catching a pass on a trick play run by the Spartans that had Lewerke open for a pass from Darrell Stewart Jr. in the end zone.

The win snapped a 17-game losing streak for Michigan against ranked teams on the road that dated back to the final game of the 2006 regular season against Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh had been 0-4 against ranked teams when playing on the road, and this win also evens Harbaugh’s record against Michigan State and head coach Mark Dantonio.

Michigan will now get a well-deserved off week before taking the field again. When they do, they will be at home for a revenge game against Penn State. A win over the Nittany Lions (who lost to Michigan State last week) would firmly trim the Big Ten East race into a two-horse race between the Wolverines and Ohio State, if it isn’t one already. Penn State will be playing a home game against Iowa next week and Michigan State will host Purdue.

Jim Harbaugh calls Michigan State pregame march ‘bush league’

By Kevin McGuireOct 20, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
After coaching his team to a 21-7 win at Michigan State on Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh let it be known he was not a fan of what transpired on the field prior to the game as players were warming up. Harbaugh referred to the actions of Michigan State as bush league in his postgame comments when asked about the pregame shenanigans in Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State’s entire team marched up the field form the end zone to midfield with arms interlocked, which they typically do as part of their pregame routine. While doing so, they made their way through a couple of Michigan players without stopping, causing a bit of a fuss before kickoff. As a result, Devin Bush was seen kicking and scraping up the midfield logo of the Spartans.

“I just heard about it, I didn’t see it,” Harbaugh said. “Clotheslined a couple of our guys, took off their helmets… One of their guys ripped off [Lavert Hill]’s headphones.”

Harbaugh then directed his ire at his coaching adversary, Mark Dantonio, as he continued on with his comments on the sequence of events.

“Total bush league and apparently Coach Dantonio was five yards behind it all smiling,” Harbaugh said. “I think it’s bush league, that’s my impression of it.”

Michigan linebacker Chase Winovich also had some comments to say after the game, saying sometimes you have to put your little brother in his place.

Michigan State players did initially attempt to defend the midfield logo after losing to their rivals from Ann Arbor, but once Michigan State players left the field, the celebration was on for the Wolverines.

Clearly, this game means something to both Michigan and Michigan State. This year, the spoils of victory went to Michigan.

No. 1 Alabama once again rolling over Tennessee

By Zach BarnettOct 20, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
Every game lasts 60 minutes, but most Alabama games effectively last five, maybe 10. The No. 1 Tide’s tilt with Tennessee appears headed that way through one half.

Alabama leads 42-14 at the break in Knoxville.

Alabama accepted the ball to open the game and, for the eighth time in eight tries, scored a touchdown on its opening possession. Tua Tagovailoa guided the Crimson Tide 58 yards in nine plays, including a 10-yard connection to Jaylen Waddle on a 3rd-and-10 from the Tennessee 35 and an 11-yard scoring toss to Jerry Jeudy.

And then came the knockout punch.

On a 3rd-and-10 from the Tennessee 25, Alabama’s Xavier McKinney sacked Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano and forced a fumble, which was recovered by Christian Miller for the visitors at the Vols’ 3. Josh Jacobs punched it in for the score, putting the Tide up 14-0 at the 10:35 mark of the first quarter.

After the score, Alabama’s defense forced a three-and-out, and Tagovailoa hit Waddle for a 77-yard touchdown strike on the first snap of the ensuing possession.

After another Vols three-and-out, Alabama moved 93 yards in nine plays, gaining 46 yards on two completions to Jeudy and scoring on a 3-yard Damien Harris rush, pushing Alabama’s lead to 28-0 with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter.

Tennessee regrouped in the second quarter, forcing two straight three-and-outs (a first for Alabama this season), then moving 75 yards in five plays to get on the board. Guarantano hit Josh Palmer for a 30-yard gain but was forced to leave the game after taking a hit. Keller Chryst entered and found Ty Chandler for consecutive gains of 26 and 10 yards, the latter putting Tennessee on the board at 28-7 with 7:21 to play in the first half.

Jeremy Pruitt called for an onside kick after the score, which Tennessee recovered… one yard before it was allowed to do so.

Alabama took over at the Tennessee 43 and capitalized with its fifth first half touchdown, a 2-yard Jacobs plunge that moved Alabama’s lead to 35-7 with 4:23 left in the first half.

But Chryst’s presence in the game continued to exploit a vulnerability in the Alabama secondary. Facing a 3rd-and-12 at his own 17, Chryst found Jauan Jennings for consecutive gains of 23 and 40 yards to move the ball to the Alabama 20. After an incompletion to Jennings, Chryst connected with Tyler Byrd for a 20-yard touchdown strike, pulling the Vols back within 21 with 2:18 left before the break.

Though Tennessee may have cracked the Alabama defense, the Tide’s offense remained unstoppable. Alabama needed 123 seconds to move 85 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 9-yard toss from Tagovailoa to Irv Smith, Jr.

The sophomore missed on an uncharacteristic 10 passes, wrapping the first half 15-of-25 for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Jacobs carried 11 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

While Guarantano closed the half 5-of-10 for 63 yards, Chryst sliced the Tide to the tune of 119 yards and two touchdowns on 5-of-7 passing.

Alabama has out-rushed Tennessee 95 to minus-11.

The Vols will receive to open the second half.

No. 3 Clemson rolling to comfy halftime lead over No. 16 N.C. State

By Bryan FischerOct 20, 2018, 5:14 PM EDT
N.C. State has played Clemson close the past few years in the Textile Bowl but will need to step things up quite a bit in the second half if they want to hang with the No. 3 team in the country down the stretch in the pair’s ACC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Playing in front of a fired up crowd in Death Valley, the Tigers jumped out to a 24-0 lead at halftime in a score line that didn’t even indicate the home team’s dominance over the No. 16 Wolfpack early on.

Leading the way for Clemson was young quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who remarkably was up to 28 attempts in the game already and wound up throwing for 244 yards and a touchdown in his biggest test to date. Favorite target Tee Higgins was naturally involved quite a bit on offense with seven catches and 111 yards plus a trip to the end zone. Tailback Travis Etienne was relatively quiet on the ground with only 27 yards (two TD’s though) but figures to get plenty of work after emerging from the locker room.

The Tigers defense also played a big role in the halftime lead, holding NCSU to just 1-of-6 on third down as the decorated front four applied continuous pressure and already had two sacks. Perhaps the only thing that truly went awry through two quarters was when Dabo Swinney called for a fake field goal with his son Will as holder — but the younger Swinney fumbled the initial snap and, after picking the ball up off the turf, wound up fumbling again after being hit at the line of scrimmage.

Wolfpack QB Ryan Finley dealt with a ton of pressure on just about every dropback as he completed just seven passes for 58 yards and an interception. If there was a bit of a bright spot for the team, they did manage to run the ball better than they have this season with 43 yards on the ground but there’s not a whole lot else to write home about for a team that was untested but 5-0 coming into the game.

There have been some dramatic second half performances in this series over the years but from the looks of this one so far, that does not appear to be in the cards this time around. Perhaps NCSU can dial things up after regrouping at the break but the Tigers are really starting to live up to that ranking beside their name in the polls.

Army wins 10th straight home game with wild double-OT finish

By Kevin McGuireOct 20, 2018, 4:27 PM EDT
Michie Stadium is becoming a tough place to play for visiting teams. Army won its 10th consecutive home game in quite dramatic fashion with a 31-30 double-overtime victory over Miami Ohio.

Under pressure with the game on the line, Miami Ohio quarterback Gus Ragland got away from pressure on a two-point conversion attempt and managed to get the ball into the hands of Luke Mayock, who may have needed one or two more blocks in order to convert on the play and give Miami the win. Army got a chance to breathe a sigh of relief instead and celebrated the win in front of their home fans.

Miami had tied the game near the end of regulation with a touchdown. Down 21-20, Miami was lining up to go for two points and the win in the final minute of the fourth quarter but a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct forced Miami to go for the easier extra-point attempt instead. The penalty was called on Nate Becker, who caught the touchdown after he spiked the football in celebration. Spiking the football is an automatic penalty, regardless of the emotions of the moment.

Army is now 3-0 at home in Michie Stadium this season. The last loss suffered by the Black Knights at home was November 5, 2016, a 31-12 loss to Air Force. Army is now two wins away from going to a bowl game for the third straight season. Army has never gone to three consecutive bowl games in as many years. Up next for Army is a road trip to Eastern Michigan, followed by three straight home games against Air Force, Lafayette, and Colgate. Because Army is playing two FCS opponents, they are required to win seven games in order to qualify for a postseason bowl game.

It sure looks like they will have that all squared away before the Army-Navy Game at the end of the regular season.