Rashan Gary to miss third straight game after not traveling with Michigan to Michigan State

For the third straight week, Rashan Gary will not be suiting up for the Michigan Wolverines. This week, Gary did not even make the trip from Ann Arbor to East Lansing for a road game at Michigan State.

Gary was injured earlier this season in a game against Northwestern and has not been on the field since due to an AC joint injury. His status has been left as an open question since with few details if any about his status on a week-by-week basis out of Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program. Gary was not seen in uniform last week at home against Wisconsin and will be left to watch this game from home. Harbaugh was unsure if Gary would be available this week, as he noted earlier in the week during a press conference.

With Gary not on the travel roster, his spot was filled in by Tarik Black, who has not been available for the Wolverines since early in the 2017 season. Whether he gets a chance to play or not remains unknown. Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson have been filling the vacancy left by Gary on the defensive line.

