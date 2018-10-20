Tim Tebow wonders if Nick Bosa will regret decision

Everybody has an opinion on one of the biggest storylines of the past week in college football, including a former Heisman Trophy winner.

Tuesday, Ohio State announced that, because of injury, Nick Bosa had decided to withdraw from school “in order to devote more time to his rehabilitation and training efforts” for the 2019 NFL draft. Bosa’s father explained that the decision was “difficult on” his son, who “had set all kinds of team goals.”

One of those team goals was likely earning a berth in the College Football Playoff. Because he withdrew from school, Bosa will not be a part of the playoffs if the Buckeyes qualify, a decision that Tim Tebow said the All-American defensive end could very well come to regret.

From USA Today:

This is a really tough situation, because yes, he’s got a severe injury and he’d probably be out until early December healing from it. One one side you can say ‘you know what, if he waits and he goes and trains, he can probably make 20 to 30 million dollars, and that’s amazing.’ But at the same point, when you’re 50 years old and you look back, aren’t you going to regret it a little bit? To say ‘my guys went to the playoff and they played Alabama in the championship… I could have been with them, but I was more worried about the money.’ Listen, your family’s already made however many million. You’re probably still going to make that. And I get that you want to be safe and keep your body [healthy], and I can see both sides. I get where he’s coming from. But at the same point, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You’ve got a team that has a chance to win a championship. Your brother’s got one. You don’t want to compete to go win a championship like your brother? For me, what I would do? I would wait, I would get healthy, and if my team was in the Playoff, I’m going to compete with my team. But that’s who I am.

As long as Nick Bosa is comfortable with his decision, that’s all that really matters — regardless of what Tebow would or wouldn’t have done