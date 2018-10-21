Appalachian State cracks AP Top 25 for first time in FBS history

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have accomplished a new milestone in their brief history in the FBS. the former FCS juggernauts made their debut in the AP top 25 today, checking in at No. 25 in the latest poll. Now, how far can they climb?
They will have quite a way to go to reach the top of the polls the way they were accustomed to doing in the FCS. Alabama once again dominates the top spot in the latest AP poll by claiming all 61 first-place votes available. The Crimson Tide are followed by Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma. All of those teams moved up one spot in the poll this week. At No. 9, Florida moved into the top 10 and passed No. 10 UCF in the process. The Knights remained in the same spot as a week ago, however they did come in one spot ahead of No. 11 Ohio State, who tumbled nine spots. Ohio State stayed one spot ahead of UCF in the coaches poll.
No. 14 Washington State is now the highest-ranked team from the Pac-12 in the AP poll after moving up 11 spots this week. They are just ahead of rival Washington (No. 15) and No. 19 Oregon fell seven spots after their loss to the Cougars.
No. 22 NC State also took a fall in the AP poll by dropping six spots after losing to Clemson.
You would think the commissioner of the Pac-12 would know there is a printed copy of the conference’s instant replay procedure after being asked about it two weeks ago. It turns out, Larry Scott may have had no idea such a document existed.
On Saturday, Scott said he looked into the status of an official instant replay manual, only to say there was none in existence.
“I had a chance to look into it … there’s an NCAA rule in writing, but there is no manual,” Scott said. “I’m not aware of any manual that exists in our conference or nationally.”
Unfortunately for him, The Oregonian has obtained a copy of the document titled “The Pac-12 Conference Instant Replay Manual” and shared it for all the world to see.
Oops.
As the Pac-12 continues to battle an image problem regarding the integrity of its officiating and replay system, Scott has tried to calm the nerves around the conference and suggest there is no issue with the integrity of how it manages football games form an officiating standpoint. However, a review of the conference’s unearthed instant replay manual may suggest otherwise.
Per The Oregonian;
A close examination of the 11-page publication could help explain why the conference finds itself embroiled in this instant-replay public-relations nightmare in the first place. The conference replay manual doesn’t include vital components of the instant-replay procedure, is ambiguous and leaves a wide berth for interpretation and instruction that comes from the Pac-12’s centralized command center.
This all comes after Scott and the Pac-12 attempted to explain why a targeting call in a USC-Washington State game was overturned, in which a replay official allegedly claimed to be overruled by a third party. An unwillingness for how the official ruling was made by members of the media has done nothing to suggest the Pac-12’s replay system or officiating is credible.
Now that we know there is an instant replay manual even if the commissioner didn’t, and how lacking the manual is in its details, it may be time for the Pac-12 to take a good hard look in the mirror and start clarifying some details a bit more moving forward.
The Clemson Tigers are back to where they started the season in the Amway Coaches Poll. The defending ACC champions moved back into the second spot in the poll behind No. 1 Alabama this week following a big win and a big loss suffered by previous No. 2 Ohio State. Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan all moved up at the expense of the Buckeyes as well.
Alabama remains in firm control of the first-place votes, receiving 60 of a possible 62 votes from the coaches poll. Clemson is the only other team to receive first-place votes, picking up the remaining two. No. 3 Notre Dame and No. 4 LSU each moved up one spot this week, with the Tigers being the highest-ranked one-loss team according to the voters in the coaches poll. No. 5 Michigan continues to climb the rankings after a second-straight win against a ranked opponent. The Wolverines are also the last team in the Big Ten without a loss in conference play as they ride a seven-game winning streak into their bye week.
No. 6 Georgia stayed where they were this week, but No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Oklahoma each came in front of Ohio State, who fell seven spots to No. 9 this week after their blowout loss at Purdue. Ohio State actually caused No. 10 UCF to be bumped down a spot this week despite the Knights remaining undefeated.
Big movers up in the poll this week included No. 15 Washington State. The Cougars moved up eight spots in the coaches poll this week after a big win over No. 21 Oregon (the Ducks fell 10 spots). No. 18 Iowa also moved up four spots and Utah entered the poll this week at No. 24, moving up nine spots in the total voting from last week. At No. 25, the Miami Hurricanes were welcomed back to the coaches top 25 after previously falling out and having a bye week this weekend.
Alabama redshirt freshman offensive lineman Hunter Brannon finds himself in some legal trouble this Sunday. After Alabama’s blowout win at Tennessee on Saturday, Brannon was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI early Sunday morning, according to police records obtained by Alabama beat reporter Alex Byington, via Twitter.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already issued a statement in response to the news.
“We are very disappointed any time a player makes a choice that leads to this kind of behavior,” Saban said in his statement. “We are still in the process of gathering all of the details on the situation, and we will evaluate what we need to do in terms of appropriate discipline as we move forward.”
Brannon did not travel with Alabama to their road game at Tennessee, according to Tuscaloosa News. According to their report, Brannon was booked at 5:32 a.m. at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Brannon has not played for the Crimson Tide this season.
There’s just one team among the six who occupy the division who has not yet represented the Pac-12 South in the conference title game. That might be about to change.
Utah beat up and bullied defending champion USC 41-28 on Saturday night in Salt Lake City — in a game that wasn’t even that close — as the Utes managed to wrestle control of the division standings and finally start looking like the team that was expected to play at this level.
The outing continued a string of encouraging performances for the Utes on offense as they may finally be able to say they’ve turned a corner on that side of the ball. QB Tyler Huntley had only a few misfires in throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns in guiding the team to a win in what might be his best overall game so far as a starter. For good measure the dual-threat added a touchdown on the ground as well to go with his 33 yards rushing, forming a nice backfield tandem with running mate Zack Moss toting the rock 25 times for 136 yards.
Defensively the group was just as stout as we’ve come to expect from Kyle Whittingham. In addition to holding the Trojans to only 3.8 yards per play and 3-of-14 on third down, the Utes really only gave up one sustained scoring drive in the contest and should have had an interception that passed through the hands of two defenders on another score they allowed. If not for two turnovers that put them in bad spots, the runaway score could have been even more lopsided.
Equally to blame was the USC offense though. J.T. Daniels looked every bit like a true freshman QB on the road in going 6-of-16 for 89 yards, a score, and two picks. He missed most of the fourth quarter after leaving with a concussion and backup Matt Fink showed why he might be the go-to under center for the team next week with a 6-of-7 outing that included a late touchdown pass.
Of course, neither signal-caller had any sort of time to throw from the pocket and the team managed to rush for only 2.4 yards per carry to compound their issues.
The loss, especially in such demoralizing fashion, is sure to increase fan frustration in cardinal and gold with head coach Clay Helton. While the program was expected to undergo a bit of a rebuilding campaign, the team has struggled in all three phases and looked fairly overmatched against the better teams they’ve faced. If not for a controversial win over Washington State, the Trojans would all but be out of the league race and will need massive help to rally and make it back to Levi’s Stadium for the Pac-12 title game.
That will not be the case for the Utes, who control their destiny at the moment and face winnable games in the next two weeks against UCLA and Arizona State before a season-defining stretch against Oregon (at home) and at Colorado. While the early returns were not good for Utah as they got off to a slow start to 2018, it appears they’ve shook the rust off and are now firmly looking like the team to beat in the Pac-12 South.