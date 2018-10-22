Report: TCU WR/KR KaVontae Turpin also also arrested in March

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TCU wide receiver/kickoff returner KaVontae Turpin was suspended Monday after he was arrested for allegedly dragging his girlfriend across a parking lot and slamming to the ground at an apartment complex in Fort Worth on Saturday night.

“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation,” the university said in a statement. “The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law.”

But it appears that isn’t all.

According to Shehan Jeyarajah of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Turpin was also arrested on March 15 in Las Cruces, N.M., and charged with battery of a household member, criminal damage to the property of a household member under $1,000 and interference with communications.

Turpin failed to appear at a July 16 pre-trial hearing and is now subject to a bench warrant by the Las Cruces Magistrate Court.

If convicted, Turpin would face up to six months in prison for battery of a household member. He entered not guilty please to battery of a household member and criminal damage to the property of a household member under $1,000.