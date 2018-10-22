Report: USC starting QB JT Daniels expected to play vs. Arizona State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could it be much ado about nothing?

With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, it was appearing somewhat likely that USC would be forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears. According to one report, however, the redshirt freshman may not be needed this weekend after all — at least to start with.

BREAKING: USC QB JT Daniels passes initial stage of concussion protocol, expected to play Saturday vs. Arizona State, per sources. https://t.co/yAm34BYgy4 pic.twitter.com/NZUOkBQrxa — Adam Maya (@AdamJMaya) October 22, 2018

Obviously, the Trojans’ quarterback situation/predicament will be fluid throughout the rest of the week leading up to the Week 9 matchup with Arizona State this Saturday and possibly not decided until we get closer to kickoff.

Daniels, the true freshman who has started every game this season, suffered his head injury in the loss to Utah this past Saturday. Fink injured his ribs in the same game.

Sears, meanwhile, has not attempted a pass in his collegiate career.