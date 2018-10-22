Super 16 Poll sees Buckeyes drop, Cougars and Aggies debut

Just as they did in the AP and coaches polls this week, Ohio State fell down the ladder in this week’s Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation. The Buckeyes tumbled from No. 2 down to No. 9 after their blowout loss at Purdue, while seven teams moved up one spot at their expense. When all was sorted, however, Alabama remained the dominant team in the poll just as they have all season long.

The Crimson Tide received 50 of 51 first-place votes this week to continue their dominance in the Super 16 Poll. Only LSU managed to secure a first-place vote from the firm grasp of Alabama, but the Tigers managed to move up to just fourth. Undefeated Clemson and Notre Dame stand in the way behind Alabama.

Two new additions were made to the Super 16 poll this week. No. 14 Washington State finally cracked the top 16 after popping up in the voting a few weeks ago and slowly waiting for their chance to make a move. Their win over Oregon did just that and also dropped Oregon from the top 16 in the voting. Texas A&M, at No. 16, also mad their first debut in the top 16 this season after floating around in the voting for over a month. They fill the second vacancy that was left by NC State, who fell to the bottom of the others receiving votes category this week.

Iowa and Penn State, who meet this weekend in Happy Valley, are the first two teams out of the Super 16, so the winner of that Big Ten crossover matchup may have a shot to jump into the poll next week.

Here is this week’s Super 16 Poll.

Alabama (50) Clemson Notre Dame LSU (1) Michigan Texas Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State Florida UCF Kentucky West Virginia Washington State Washington Texas A&M

Here is how the #Super16Poll has evolved each week since the preseason poll. pic.twitter.com/JhKQazrBO2 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 22, 2018

Side-by-side-by-side comparison of this week’s @AP_Top25, coaches poll, and #Super16Poll (which I’ve expanded to 25 teams base don total points in the poll). pic.twitter.com/mayUPbxZv4 — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) October 22, 2018

As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk are voters in the Super 16 poll: Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).

Follow @KevinOnCFB