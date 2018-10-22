Two days later, Jim Harbaugh still lobbing barbs toward Mark Dantonio

No. 5 Michigan beat Michigan State 21-7 on Saturday in a game that, thanks to a weather delay, lasted close to five hours. But the grudge between the Wolverines and Spartans well before the game and continues well after.
We all saw Michigan linebacker Devin Bush tear at the Spartans’ midfield logo, but Wolverines players and staffers exited the game accusing Michigan State players of clothes lining Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall and ripping the headphones out of defensive back Lavert Hill‘s ears during the Spartan Walk.
Jim Harbaugh said the alleged acts were “bush league” and Mark Dantonio responded in kind.
On Monday, Harbaugh fired back directly at Dantonio.
“I’ll go one step further and use Coach Dantonio’s words from a few years back,” Harbaugh said. “‘It’s not a product of the team, but their program.’ Again, that’s using his words. That could’ve been an unfortunate deal. I’m proud of our guys for keeping their cool.”
This now marks the second time in three trips to East Lansing that’s ended with hurt feelings on one side or the other, to put it mildly. Michigan players drove a stake into the Spartan Stadium turf in 2014; the Spartans got the last laugh in that game, beating Michigan 35-11 as part of a run of eight wins in 10 games that ended Saturday.