Warde Manuel essentially claims ‘SCOREBOARD!’ in latest Michigan-Michigan State salvo

The most recent public pissing match between a pair of in-state rivals shows no sign of abating anytime soon. At all.
To recap:
In response to that statement, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel released his own statement Monday night. In it, Manuel began by writing about a pregame conversation with his MSU counterpart, Bill Beekman, that he preferred to keep private. To end it, Manual not-so-discreetly declared “SCOREBOARD!” on his rivals.
“It is a great rivalry between two Michigan Universities, and the focus should remain on the game, the way it’s played and,” wait for it… “the final result.”
Well played, Mr. Manuel. Well played.
Could it be much ado about nothing?
With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, it was appearing somewhat likely that USC would be forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears. According to one report, however, the redshirt freshman may not be needed this weekend after all — at least to start with.
Obviously, the Trojans’ quarterback situation/predicament will be fluid throughout the rest of the week leading up to the Week 9 matchup with Arizona State this Saturday and possibly not decided until we get closer to kickoff.
Daniels, the true freshman who has started every game this season, suffered his head injury in the loss to Utah this past Saturday. Fink injured his ribs in the same game.
Sears, meanwhile, has not attempted a pass in his collegiate career.
TCU wide receiver/kickoff returner KaVontae Turpin was suspended Monday after he was arrested for allegedly dragging his girlfriend across a parking lot and slamming to the ground at an apartment complex in Fort Worth on Saturday night.
“Texas Christian University is aware that one of its students was recently arrested for a reported domestic situation,” the university said in a statement. “The university takes these types of reports very seriously and is continuing to gather information to determine next steps. TCU expects its students to behave in an ethical manner, abide by campus policies and adhere to state and federal law.”
But it appears that isn’t all.
According to Shehan Jeyarajah of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Turpin was also arrested on March 15 in Las Cruces, N.M., and charged with battery of a household member, criminal damage to the property of a household member under $1,000 and interference with communications.
Turpin failed to appear at a July 16 pre-trial hearing and is now subject to a bench warrant by the Las Cruces Magistrate Court.
If convicted, Turpin would face up to six months in prison for battery of a household member. He entered not guilty please to battery of a household member and criminal damage to the property of a household member under $1,000.
Now more than two days after it happened, the (don’t call it a -gate, don’t call it a -gate) field altercation before the Michigan-Michigan State game on Saturday continues to live.
Jim Harbaugh addressed the controversy on Monday, this time taking a personal shot across the bow at Mark Dantonio. “I’ll go one step further and use Coach Dantonio’s words from a few years back,” Harbaugh said. “‘It’s not a product of the team, but their program.’ Again, that’s using his words. That could’ve been an unfortunate deal. I’m proud of our guys for keeping their cool.”
To recap: During the Spartans’ traditional arm-in-arm walk across the field before the game, Michigan players came away accusing Michigan State of clotheslining defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall and ripping the headphones out of defensive back Lavert Hill‘s ears.
Which led to linebacker Devin Bush tearing up the Spartans’ midfield logo.
On Monday, Michigan State released a statement that basically amounts to: Yeah, but you shouldn’t have been standing there.
According to the Spartans, Michigan State released a pre-game schedule of events, which both teams agreed upon ahead of Saturday and which is part of the norm for every Spartans home game. According to said schedule, Michigan State opens up the field more than two hours before the game, with the understanding the field will be cleared before Michigan State conducts its Spartan Walk.
And that’s where Michigan State’s explanation of events pretty much ends.
So, yeah. There’s no disputing of Michigan’s account, just that they shouldn’t have been standing there.
Michigan won the game, 21-7.
Jalen Hurts suffered a high ankle sprain during No. 1 Alabama’s 58-21 destruction of Tennessee on Saturday, head coach Nick Saban revealed on Monday.
Alabama is off this week, and it’s not believed he will have to miss the Tide’s Nov. 3 game with No. 4 LSU (8 p.m. ET, CBS).
“They did a minor procedure to try to help the healing,” Saban said, via AL.com. “I think he will be out for one week, probably this bye week and he will probably be ready to start working again next week.”
Hurts sprained his ankle during his 21-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of Saturday’s game. He remained in the game until he was replaced by third-string quarterback Mac Jones in the fourth quarter.
Hurts finished the game 2-of-3 passing for 21 yards and an interception (which was returned for Tennessee’s third and final touchdown) and rushed twice for 24 yards, including the 21-yard touchdown.
The junior from the Houston area has appeared in all eight games this season for Alabama. He’s 39-of-53 passing for 589 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 28 times for 136 yards and an additional touchdown.