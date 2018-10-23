BC RB A.J. Dillon on track to return to lineup vs. Miami

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston College running back A.J. Dillon has missed the Eagles’ last two games, but it’s all systems go for the club’s next game.

Head coach Steve Addazio said Tuesday Dillon should be back in the lineup when BC hosts Miami on Friday. He participated in practice on Tuesday.

“He looked really good and I would say barring anything popping here I think he’ll be ready to roll,” Addazio told the Boston Herald. “It’s been a slow steady process and I think the last two days have been his real matriculation back into normal practice.

“It was a little bit slow (Monday) and little bit more today and it will be full tomorrow.”

The action will be Dillon’s first in a month. He rolled up 106 carries for 652 yards and six touchdowns before exiting the Eagles’ Sept. 29 win over Temple after rolling his ankle.

The leading ACC rusher at the time of his injury, Dillon rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Holy Cross and 185 yards and a score in a 41-34 win at Wake Forest on Sept. 13.

Dillon missed the Eagles’ last two games, a 28-23 loss to No. 22 NC State and a 38-20 win over Louisville.