Boise State possible landing spot for ex-UCLA QB Devon Modster

A month after leaving UCLA, the market for Devon Modster is beginning to take shape.

According to 247Sports.com, Modster visited Boise State over the weekend, the first school he’s taken a trip to since parting ways with the Bruins. There’s one significant personal connection with the MWC program as the quarterback’s older brother, Sean Modster, is a senior wide receiver for the Broncos.

Per Devon Modster, he was told by Boise quarterbacks coach Zak Hill the Broncos are “still evaluating what they want to do [at the quarterback position] and he would let me know by December if they were going to take an older guy or if they want a young guy out of high school.”

In addition to Boise, other Mountain West schools like Nevada, San Diego State and San Jose State have expressed some level of interest. Additionally, he’s “heard a little from North Carolina State too.”

On Sept. 21, Modster announced he would be transferring from the Bruins. Shortly thereafter, he enrolled at a California junior college. Regardless of where he ends up, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2019, the first of his two seasons of eligibility he’ll have remaining.

The California native was a four-star signee in the Bruins’ 2016 recruiting class. As the backup to Josh Rosen last season, Modster 51-of-79 passes for 671 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to transferring, he hadn’t thrown a pass this season.