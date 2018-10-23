Getty Images

Indiana loses QB Michael Penix to season-ending ACL injury

By John TaylorOct 23, 2018, 5:05 AM EDT
Unfortunately for the player and the football team, the injury was as serious as initially thought.

After going down with a leg injury in the third quarter of this past Saturday’s loss to Penn State, it was thought that Indiana’s Michael Penix could miss a significant amount of action. Monday, Tom Allen confirmed that the quarterback has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

As a result, the freshman will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

“He’ll have surgery here in a few weeks once that’s appropriate, and then he’ll begin the process of getting back,” the head coach said by way of the Indianapolis Star. “Had a great talk with him yesterday. And I know he’s hurting and discouraged and down, but it’s one of those things you’ve got to deal with.”

Allen stated that the goal is for Penix to be cleared for some non-contact portions of spring practice next year, then be full-go at some point over the summer.

The silver lining for Penix is that he has played in just three games this season. Because he hasn’t seen action in more than four, the new NCAA rule will allow him to use a redshirt for this season, which will leave him with four years of eligibility.

In those three games in which he played this year, Penix, a three-star 2018 signee, completed 21-of-34 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown as he split some time with starter Peyton Ramsey. He also ran the ball seven times for 30 yards.

NCAA denies Clemson K Greg Huegel’s appeal for sixth season

By John TaylorOct 23, 2018, 6:06 AM EDT
Greg Huegel tossed up a Hail Mary and the NCAA, not surprisingly, batted it down.

By way of TigerNet.com, Huegel confirmed that his appeal for a sixth season of eligibility has been denied by the NCAA. Huegel was a freshman at Clemson in 2014 as a student but not as a football payer, walking on to the Tigers football team a year later.

The website writes that “[t]he NCAA ruled that his freshman year he was eligible to kick even though he wasn’t on the team.” Because of The Association’s ruling, this season will be Huegel’s final year of eligibility.

Huegel has been the Tigers’ primary kicker the last four years. An ACL tear in September of last year sidelined him for the remainder of that season, but led to his ultimately futile attempt at another year of eligibility.

In what amounts to nearly three full seasons with the Tigers spread out over four years thus far, Huegel has connected on 50-of-65 field goal attempts and 178-of-186 point-after tries. This season, he’s 7-of-10 on field goals and hasn’t missed an extra point in 36 tries.

Jim Thorpe Award reveals 14 semifinalists for 2018 honor

By John TaylorOct 23, 2018, 4:04 AM EDT
You know how I know we’re getting close to the end of another regular season? Award semifinalists are being announced.

The first major award to do as such is the Jim Thorpe Award, with the trophy going to the nation’s top defensive back announcing a 14-player list of semifinalists. None of this year’s group were finalists or semifinalists for an award claimed last year by Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The SEC leads the way with three of the 14 semifinalists, followed by two apiece from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12. Two Group of Five conferences, the AAC and Conference USA, have one each. Notre Dame is the lone independent to make the in-season cut.

Miami, LSU and Texas are the lone teams with two semifinalists — Michael Jackson Jr. and Jaquan Johnson for the Hurricanes; safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams (pictured) for the Tigers; and cornerback Kris Boyd and safety Caden Stearns for the Longhorns.

Nearly half of the announced semifinalists (six) are seniors. Another three each are juniors and sophomores, while there is one freshman — the Longhorns’ Stearns.

As far as specific positions, eight are corners and six are safeties.

Below is the entirety of the players eligible to claim the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award:

Ugochukwu Amadi, Oregon, Safety, Sr.
DeAndre Baker, Georgia, Cornerback, Sr.
Kris Boyd, Texas, Cornerback, Sr.
Nate Brooks, North Texas, Cornerback, Sr.
Grant Delpit, LSU, Safety, So.
Richie Grant, UCF, Safety, RSo.
Lavert Hill, Michigan, Cornerback, Jr.
Michael Jackson, Sr., Miami (FL), Cornerback, Sr.
Jaquan Johnson, Miami (FL), Safety, Sr.
Julian Love, Notre Dame, Cornerback, Jr.
Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, Cornerback, Sr.
Taylor Rapp, Washington, Safety, Jr.
Caden Sterns, Texas, Safety, Fr.
Greedy Williams, LSU, Cornerback, So.

Duke loses starting LT to fractured ankle

By John TaylorOct 23, 2018, 12:34 AM EDT
Duke’s fairly astonishing spate of injuries to starters shows no signs of abating anytime soon.

The Blue Devils announced over the weekend that Jaylen Miller underwent surgery Sunday morning to repair a fractured right ankle. Miller suffered the injury in Saturday’s loss to Virginia.

As a result, the redshirt sophomore offensive tackle will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Miller had played in all seven games this season, starting each of the last three contests at left tackle. Those were the first starts of his career. Prior to this season, the 6-3, 310-pound Miller had played in just two games.

Miller’s ankle is just the latest in a long line of injuries that have hit the Blue Devils this season. From the football program’s release:

Miller becomes the 11th Blue Devil with starting experience to miss at least one game this season due to injury, joining running back Brittain Brown, cornerback Michael Carter II, defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord, cornerback Mark Gilbert, center Zach Harmon, safety Jordan Hayes, quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive end Drew Jordan, safety Jeremy McDuffie, linebacker Koby Quansah and wide receiver Aaron Young.

Report: USC starting QB JT Daniels expected to play vs. Arizona State

By John TaylorOct 22, 2018, 11:11 PM EDT
Could it be much ado about nothing?

With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, it was appearing somewhat likely that USC would be forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears. According to one report, however, the redshirt freshman may not be needed this weekend after all — at least to start with.

Obviously, the Trojans’ quarterback situation/predicament will be fluid throughout the rest of the week leading up to the Week 9 matchup with Arizona State this Saturday and possibly not decided until we get closer to kickoff.

Daniels, the true freshman who has started every game this season, suffered his head injury in the loss to Utah this past Saturday. Fink injured his ribs in the same game.

Sears, meanwhile, has not attempted a pass in his collegiate career.