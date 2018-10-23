Indiana loses QB Michael Penix to season-ending ACL injury

Unfortunately for the player and the football team, the injury was as serious as initially thought.

After going down with a leg injury in the third quarter of this past Saturday’s loss to Penn State, it was thought that Indiana’s Michael Penix could miss a significant amount of action. Monday, Tom Allen confirmed that the quarterback has been diagnosed with a torn ACL.

As a result, the freshman will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

“He’ll have surgery here in a few weeks once that’s appropriate, and then he’ll begin the process of getting back,” the head coach said by way of the Indianapolis Star. “Had a great talk with him yesterday. And I know he’s hurting and discouraged and down, but it’s one of those things you’ve got to deal with.”

Allen stated that the goal is for Penix to be cleared for some non-contact portions of spring practice next year, then be full-go at some point over the summer.

The silver lining for Penix is that he has played in just three games this season. Because he hasn’t seen action in more than four, the new NCAA rule will allow him to use a redshirt for this season, which will leave him with four years of eligibility.

In those three games in which he played this year, Penix, a three-star 2018 signee, completed 21-of-34 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown as he split some time with starter Peyton Ramsey. He also ran the ball seven times for 30 yards.