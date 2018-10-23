Jim Thorpe Award reveals 14 semifinalists for 2018 honor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You know how I know we’re getting close to the end of another regular season? Award semifinalists are being announced.

The first major award to do as such is the Jim Thorpe Award, with the trophy going to the nation’s top defensive back announcing a 14-player list of semifinalists. None of this year’s group were finalists or semifinalists for an award claimed last year by Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The SEC leads the way with three of the 14 semifinalists, followed by two apiece from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12. Two Group of Five conferences, the AAC and Conference USA, have one each. Notre Dame is the lone independent to make the in-season cut.

Miami, LSU and Texas are the lone teams with two semifinalists — Michael Jackson Jr. and Jaquan Johnson for the Hurricanes; safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams (pictured) for the Tigers; and cornerback Kris Boyd and safety Caden Stearns for the Longhorns.

Nearly half of the announced semifinalists (six) are seniors. Another three each are juniors and sophomores, while there is one freshman — the Longhorns’ Stearns.

As far as specific positions, eight are corners and six are safeties.

Below is the entirety of the players eligible to claim the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award:

Ugochukwu Amadi, Oregon, Safety, Sr.

DeAndre Baker, Georgia, Cornerback, Sr.

Kris Boyd, Texas, Cornerback, Sr.

Nate Brooks, North Texas, Cornerback, Sr.

Grant Delpit, LSU, Safety, So.

Richie Grant, UCF, Safety, RSo.

Lavert Hill, Michigan, Cornerback, Jr.

Michael Jackson, Sr., Miami (FL), Cornerback, Sr.

Jaquan Johnson, Miami (FL), Safety, Sr.

Julian Love, Notre Dame, Cornerback, Jr.

Amani Oruwariye, Penn State, Cornerback, Sr.

Taylor Rapp, Washington, Safety, Jr.

Caden Sterns, Texas, Safety, Fr.

Greedy Williams, LSU, Cornerback, So.