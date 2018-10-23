Miami’s highest-rated 2018 signee injures knee in practice

The most heralded member of Miami most recent recruiting will be watching the rest of his Hurricanes teammates from the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Tuesday afternoon, The U confirmed that Lorenzo Lingard suffered an unspecified injury to his left knee during practice Monday. The running back will undergo surgery at some point in the not-too-distant future, most likely toward the end of this week.

According to the school, “a timetable for his return will be determined after surgery.”

In a tweet, Lingard addressed his impending medical procedure.

Things happen in this sport called football and if you really know me this won’t hold me back it’s only going to make me stronger and faster. I’m in good hands and will be back better than ever💯. — Lorenzo Lingard JR (@d1champ99) October 23, 2018

A five-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2018 recruiting class, Lingard was rated as the No. 2 running back in the country; the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 26 player on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Lingard was the highest-rated signee in The U’s class this year.

In six games this season, Lingard has rushed for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries. Because he played in more than four games, he will not be able to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule.