NCAA denies Clemson K Greg Huegel’s appeal for sixth season

Greg Huegel tossed up a Hail Mary and the NCAA, not surprisingly, batted it down.

By way of TigerNet.com, Huegel confirmed that his appeal for a sixth season of eligibility has been denied by the NCAA. Huegel was a freshman at Clemson in 2014 as a student but not as a football payer, walking on to the Tigers football team a year later.

The website writes that “[t]he NCAA ruled that his freshman year he was eligible to kick even though he wasn’t on the team.” Because of The Association’s ruling, this season will be Huegel’s final year of eligibility.

Huegel has been the Tigers’ primary kicker the last four years. An ACL tear in September of last year sidelined him for the remainder of that season, but led to his ultimately futile attempt at another year of eligibility.

In what amounts to nearly three full seasons with the Tigers spread out over four years thus far, Huegel has connected on 50-of-65 field goal attempts and 178-of-186 point-after tries. This season, he’s 7-of-10 on field goals and hasn’t missed an extra point in 36 tries.