TCU dismisses WR KaVontae Turpin

Not surprisingly, the KaVontae Turpin situation in Fort Worth has come to a head rather quickly.

Monday morning, reports surfaced that Turpin was arrested Sunday for assault with bodily harm of a family member. It was alleged by police that the TCU wide receiver had dragged his girlfriend across a parking lot and slammed her to the ground at an apartment complex in Fort Worth on Saturday night. Not long after, it was reported that Turpin had been arrested back in March for, among other things, battery of a household member.

Turpin had been suspended Monday by Gary Patterson following the reports of the twin arrests. Tuesday afternoon, the head coach announced at his weekly press conference that Turpin has been dismissed by the football program. And, in a twist, Patterson revealed that he hasn’t even informed the player yet of the dismissal, meaning he’ll likely learn of it through someone other than his head coach.

Turpin is currently second on the team in receptions (29), receiving yards (410) and receiving touchdowns (three). He’s also returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown this season. Turpin’s 26 yards per kick return average is 19th nationally, while he’s tied for the FBS lead, with Western Michigan’s Jayden Reed, in punt return average at 19.4 yards per.