Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman cleared to fly to Red Raiders’ game at Iowa State

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman missed the better part of the Red Raiders’ loss to West Virginia and all of their win over TCU after dealing with a partially collapsed lung suffered during the WVU game. While he did not play in the TCU game, he was in attendance, though in an unusual way. While the team flew from Lubbock to Fort Worth, Bowman had to make the 5-ish hour drive to Cowtown and back since he was not cleared to fly.

He returned to the lineup Saturday for the Red Raiders’ home game with Kansas. The freshman diced the Jayhawks to the tune of 36-of-46 passing for 408 yards with three touchdowns against one interception in a 48-16 blowout win. His return brings a much-needed second dimension to the Texas Tech attack, bolstering the Red Raiders’ status as a Big 12 dark horse contender over the last five weeks of the regular season.

But one key question remained: could he fly?

The answer is yes, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Texas Tech visits Iowa State on Saturday, and Kingsbury confirmed his freshman quarterback will make the trip.

“We bussed him to the TCU game, but he was cleared after that,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Texas Tech (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) visits Iowa State and its freshman phenom quarterback Brock Purdy (572 yards, seven touchdowns in two games) in a must-win game. The Red Raiders host No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 6 Texas in the two games following the trip to Ames. Win those, and Kansas State and Baylor will be the only things standing between the Texas Tech and the Big 12 Championship.