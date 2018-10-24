Getty Images

2017 finalist Trace McSorley headlines Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award cut to 15 QBs

Oct 24, 2018
Yesterday, it was the defensive backs.  Today, it’s the position that attempts to solve the defensive secondary riddle’s turn.

Wednesday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award had whittled its list of candidates for the 2018 version of the trophy from 30 to 15.  One finalist for the 2017 award won by Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph has made the second-to-last cut this year — Penn State’s Trace McSorley.

The Golden Arm has been handed out annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback.  And, in our annual reminder, the award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.

“The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® Presented by A.O. Smith considers character, citizenship, integrity, leadership, and honor,” said John C. Unitas, Jr., president of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, in a statement. “The same characteristics that were displayed by my father are highly valued by A. O. Smith and are every bit as important as the quarterback’s completion rate or number of touchdowns scored.”

The Pac-12 leads all conferences with four players in the Final 15, followed by the Big Ten with three.  The AAC, ACC and SEC are next with two apiece, while the Big 12 and Mountain West come in with one each.

The award is expected to release its list of finalists in November, with the 2018 trophy being presented Dec. 7.

Jake Browning, Washington
Eric Dungey, Syracuse
Ryan Finley, NC State
Will Grier, West Virginia
Justin Herbert, Oregon
Drew Lock, Missouri
Trace McSorley, Penn State
McKenzie Milton, UCF
Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Steven Montez, Colorado
Shea Patterson, Michigan
Brett Rypien, Boise State
Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss
Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
Brady White, Memphis

Availability of Michigan State starting QB Brian Lewerke for Purdue game up in the air

Oct 24, 2018
Whether Michigan State will have its starter under center as it looks to bounce back from a tough Week 8 loss remains decidedly uncertain.

Brian Lewerke sustained an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in the Oct. 13 win over Penn State but attempted to gut it out in the following weekend’s loss to Michigan.  An ineffective Lewerke, who didn’t practice in the week leading up to the rivalry game, was ultimately replaced in the fourth quarter by redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi.

With Purdue, fresh off an upset of Ohio State, on tap for this Saturday afternoon, Mark Dantonio indicated that Lewerke still hasn’t returned to practice.

“First of all, Rocky gets all the reps,” the head coach said. “[Lombardi] got all the reps last week as well as [true freshman] Theo Day. Brian’s got to be able to practice. That’s obviously noticeable from last week’s performance.”

Following Tuesday’s practice, Lewerke was reticent to even remotely address his health situation.  From mlive.com:

Is he feeling better than he felt last week, when he was unable to throw during practice leading up to the Michigan game?

“I don’t really want to talk about the arm right now,” Lewerke said.

How did Tuesday’s practice go?

“I don’t want to talk about that,” Lewerke said.

Did he practice with the first-team offense?

‘I don’t want to talk about that either,” Lewerke said.

A redshirt junior, Lewerke has started 20 straight games dating back to the beginning of the 2017 season.  He also started two games as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

In the loss to U-M, Lewerke completed five-of-25 passes (20 percent) for 66 yards and no touchdowns.  It was Lewerke’s second straight rough outing as he completed less than 50 percent of his passes in the win over Penn State.

Lewerke’s 116.5 pass efficiency rating is 10th among Big Ten quarterbacks and 100th nationally.

Oregon State starting QB Conor Blount in concussion protocol

Oct 24, 2018
Injury issues continue to plague Oregon State at the quarterback position.

Conor Blount took a hit to the head late in the first half of the Week 8 loss to Cal and was knocked out of the game.  As OSU prepares for a road trip to Colorado this coming Saturday, Blount is currently going through concussion protocol and his availability this weekend is up in the air.

“Depending on how that goes, we’ll know his availability by the end of the week,” coach Jonathan Smith said by way of the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Blount has started the last six games for the Beavers, completing nearly 64 percent of his 141 passes for 1,059 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jake Luton started the season-opening loss to Ohio State, but was knocked out of the game with a concussion of his own.  He then suffered the dreaded high-ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Nevada and has been unavailable ever since.  It’s unclear whether the senior will be available for the game against the Buffaloes.

If neither Blount nor Luton is able to go, the starting assignment would fall to Jack Colletto.

A transfer from the junior college level, Colletto replaced the injured Blount last weekend and completed 11-of-20 passes for 104 yards and an interception.  A start Saturday would be Colletto’s first since coming to the FBS.

Wisconsin-based group tackling religious culture around Auburn football

Oct 24, 2018
Once again, a group in the North is having an issue with one in the South.

In a press release titled “FFRF tackles Auburn football program’s religiosity,” the Wisconsin-based group Freedom From Religion Foundation announced that it is “is redoubling its efforts to stop the unconstitutionally excessive piety in Auburn University’s football program.” The group’s main issue with the university is football chaplain Chette Williams, a former Tigers linebacker, and what it describes as “the football chaplain program at” the university.

The FFRF claims it submitted an open-records request in 2014 asking for all documents related to the chaplain specifically and the chaplain program in general, even submitting a $500 deposit as required by law.  To date, the university has not provided any documentation, the FFRF claimed.  The group’s interest in the issue was renewed after, the press release stated, “[a] number of people recently reached out to FFRF to complain after AL.com posted a video showing Williams leading the Auburn football team in prayer before a football game against the University of Southern Mississippi on Sept. 29.”

From the group’s most recent release:

FFRF would like to remind Auburn that employing a chaplain and giving him unfettered access to a captive audience of football players is unconstitutional. While student athletes are free to pray, either individually or as group, university staff members should not be leading, participating in or encouraging students to engage in religious exercises — or hiring “chaplains” to do so — as courts have repeatedly affirmed.

“Auburn needs to shut down the prayer and chaplaincy that it has permitted for so long in its football program,” says FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. “By allowing it to continue, it is giving its official seal of approval to Christian proselytizing that is not only unconstitutional but also alienating to non-Christian and nonreligious athletes. No student should be expected to pray to play.

In a statement to the Opelika-Auburn News, the university countered the FFRF’s demands by stating that “[t]he football team chaplain isn’t an Auburn employee, and participation in activities he leads are voluntary.” The chaplain’s salary is reportedly paid by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, although he does have an auburn.edu email address and in the football program’s staff directory.

The FFRF argued in a 2015 letter to the university that “it makes no difference if the chaplain is unofficial, not school-sponsored, or a volunteer, because chaplains are given access to the team as a means for coaches to impose religion, usually Christianity, on their players.  Under the circumstances, the chaplain’s actions are attributable to the university and those actions are unconstitutional.” AU countered that “[c]haplains are common in many public institutions, including the U.S. Congress.”

In 2014, the group also targeted the religious culture around the Clemson football program, claiming that “the football coaching staff is doing a number of things to promote Christianity to their student-athletes” such as conducting Bible studies with their players.

“We believe the practices of the football staff regarding religion are compliant with the Constitution and appropriately accommodate differing religious views,” the university wrote in response to the FFRF’s claims. “The Supreme Court has expressly upheld the right of public bodies to employ chaplains and has noted that the use of prayer is not in conflict with the principles of disestablishment and religious freedom.”

Nick Saban suspends Alabama lineman arrested for DUI

Oct 24, 2018
Over the weekend, Alabama offensive lineman Hunter Brannon was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence.  Tuesday evening, Nick Saban announced that the redshirt freshman has been suspended and will not dress for games for the foreseeable future.

Brannon will also be facing “internal discipline,” which, along with other unspecified requirements, he will have to successfully complete before he’ll be permitted to dress for games again.

The fact that Brannon has never played a game for the Crimson Tide since coming to Tuscaloosa a year and a half ago, and thus isn’t likely to miss any playing time because of the suspension, will likely not go unnoticed by those who feel the need to criticize Saban’s punitive measures whenever such occasions present themselves.

Al.com shared some of the details that led to the arrest and subsequent suspension:

Brannon was allegedly doing donuts in his car near Arby’s on University Boulevard and hit another vehicle, Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Teena Richardson told AL.com. Brannon then asked the owner of the other car to not call police and left the scene, according to Richardson, but police were given his tag number and stopped him around Hackberry Lane and Bryant Drive.

Coming out of high school in Cullman, Ala., Brannon was a three-star member of the Tide’s 2017 recruiting class.  247Sports.com‘s composite board had him listed as the No. 12 center in the country in that year.