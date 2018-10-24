2017 finalist Trace McSorley headlines Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award cut to 15 QBs

Yesterday, it was the defensive backs. Today, it’s the position that attempts to solve the defensive secondary riddle’s turn.

Wednesday, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award had whittled its list of candidates for the 2018 version of the trophy from 30 to 15. One finalist for the 2017 award won by Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph has made the second-to-last cut this year — Penn State’s Trace McSorley.

The Golden Arm has been handed out annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback. And, in our annual reminder, the award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field .

“The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award® Presented by A.O. Smith considers character, citizenship, integrity, leadership, and honor,” said John C. Unitas, Jr., president of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, in a statement. “The same characteristics that were displayed by my father are highly valued by A. O. Smith and are every bit as important as the quarterback’s completion rate or number of touchdowns scored.”

The Pac-12 leads all conferences with four players in the Final 15, followed by the Big Ten with three. The AAC, ACC and SEC are next with two apiece, while the Big 12 and Mountain West come in with one each.

The award is expected to release its list of finalists in November, with the 2018 trophy being presented Dec. 7.

Jake Browning, Washington

Eric Dungey, Syracuse

Ryan Finley, NC State

Will Grier, West Virginia

Justin Herbert, Oregon

Drew Lock, Missouri

Trace McSorley, Penn State

McKenzie Milton, UCF

Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Steven Montez, Colorado

Shea Patterson, Michigan

Brett Rypien, Boise State

Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss

Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Brady White, Memphis