Oregon State starting QB Conor Blount in concussion protocol

Injury issues continue to plague Oregon State at the quarterback position.

Conor Blount took a hit to the head late in the first half of the Week 8 loss to Cal and was knocked out of the game. As OSU prepares for a road trip to Colorado this coming Saturday, Blount is currently going through concussion protocol and his availability this weekend is up in the air.

“Depending on how that goes, we’ll know his availability by the end of the week,” coach Jonathan Smith said by way of the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Blount has started the last six games for the Beavers, completing nearly 64 percent of his 141 passes for 1,059 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jake Luton started the season-opening loss to Ohio State, but was knocked out of the game with a concussion of his own. He then suffered the dreaded high-ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Nevada and has been unavailable ever since. It’s unclear whether the senior will be available for the game against the Buffaloes.

If neither Blount nor Luton is able to go, the starting assignment would fall to Jack Colletto.

A transfer from the junior college level, Colletto replaced the injured Blount last weekend and completed 11-of-20 passes for 104 yards and an interception. A start Saturday would be Colletto’s first since coming to the FBS.