Oregon State starting QB Conor Blount in concussion protocol

Injury issues continue to plague Oregon State at the quarterback position.
Conor Blount took a hit to the head late in the first half of the Week 8 loss to Cal and was knocked out of the game. As OSU prepares for a road trip to Colorado this coming Saturday, Blount is currently going through concussion protocol and his availability this weekend is up in the air.
“Depending on how that goes, we’ll know his availability by the end of the week,” coach Jonathan Smith said by way of the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Blount has started the last six games for the Beavers, completing nearly 64 percent of his 141 passes for 1,059 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.
If neither Blount nor Luton is able to go, the starting assignment would fall to Jack Colletto.
A transfer from the junior college level, Colletto replaced the injured Blount last weekend and completed 11-of-20 passes for 104 yards and an interception. A start Saturday would be Colletto’s first since coming to the FBS.
Wisconsin-based group tackling religious culture around Auburn football
Once again, a group in the North is having an issue with one in the South.
In a press release titled “FFRF tackles Auburn football program’s religiosity,” the Wisconsin-based group Freedom From Religion Foundation announced that it is “is redoubling its efforts to stop the unconstitutionally excessive piety in Auburn University’s football program.” The group’s main issue with the university is football chaplain Chette Williams, a former Tigers linebacker, and what it describes as “the football chaplain program at” the university.
The FFRF claims it submitted an open-records request in 2014 asking for all documents related to the chaplain specifically and the chaplain program in general, even submitting a $500 deposit as required by law. To date, the university has not provided any documentation, the FFRF claimed. The group’s interest in the issue was renewed after, the press release stated, “[a] number of people recently reached out to FFRF to complain after AL.com posted a video showing Williams leading the Auburn football team in prayer before a football game against the University of Southern Mississippi on Sept. 29.”
From the group’s most recent release:
FFRF would like to remind Auburn that employing a chaplain and giving him unfettered access to a captive audience of football players is unconstitutional. While student athletes are free to pray, either individually or as group, university staff members should not be leading, participating in or encouraging students to engage in religious exercises — or hiring “chaplains” to do so — as courts have repeatedly affirmed.
“Auburn needs to shut down the prayer and chaplaincy that it has permitted for so long in its football program,” says FFRF Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor. “By allowing it to continue, it is giving its official seal of approval to Christian proselytizing that is not only unconstitutional but also alienating to non-Christian and nonreligious athletes. No student should be expected to pray to play.
The FFRF argued in a 2015 letter to the university that “it makes no difference if the chaplain is unofficial, not school-sponsored, or a volunteer, because chaplains are given access to the team as a means for coaches to impose religion, usually Christianity, on their players. Under the circumstances, the chaplain’s actions are attributable to the university and those actions are unconstitutional.” AU countered that “[c]haplains are common in many public institutions, including the U.S. Congress.”
“We believe the practices of the football staff regarding religion are compliant with the Constitution and appropriately accommodate differing religious views,” the university wrote in response to the FFRF’s claims. “The Supreme Court has expressly upheld the right of public bodies to employ chaplains and has noted that the use of prayer is not in conflict with the principles of disestablishment and religious freedom.”
Nick Saban suspends Alabama lineman arrested for DUI
Over the weekend, Alabama offensive lineman Hunter Brannon was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence. Tuesday evening, Nick Saban announced that the redshirt freshman has been suspended and will not dress for games for the foreseeable future.
Brannon will also be facing “internal discipline,” which, along with other unspecified requirements, he will have to successfully complete before he’ll be permitted to dress for games again.
The fact that Brannon has never played a game for the Crimson Tide since coming to Tuscaloosa a year and a half ago, and thus isn’t likely to miss any playing time because of the suspension, will likely not go unnoticed by those who feel the need to criticize Saban’s punitive measures whenever such occasions present themselves.
Al.com shared some of the details that led to the arrest and subsequent suspension:
Brannon was allegedly doing donuts in his car near Arby’s on University Boulevard and hit another vehicle, Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Teena Richardson told AL.com. Brannon then asked the owner of the other car to not call police and left the scene, according to Richardson, but police were given his tag number and stopped him around Hackberry Lane and Bryant Drive.
Coming out of high school in Cullman, Ala., Brannon was a three-star member of the Tide’s 2017 recruiting class. 247Sports.com‘s composite board had him listed as the No. 12 center in the country in that year.
Western Kentucky ‘temporarily removes’ WR Xavier Lane from roster
Head coaches sometimes certainly have unique phrasing to describe what essentially amounts to a suspension.
The latest wordsmith is Mike Sanford, with the Western Kentucky coach announcing Tuesday that wide receiver Xavier Lane “has been temporarily removed from the roster but is still a part of this program going forward.” No details were provided, with Sanford stating that Lane is “just sorting through some stuff that we have outlined.”
Just what steps Lane will have to take to be added back to the roster are unclear.
In five games this season, Lane has caught seven passes for 55 yards. As a redshirt freshman last season, Lane totaled 336 yards on his 27 receptions. Those totals were both sixth on the Hilltoppers.
Zach Smith pleads guilty to disorderly conduct, accepts three-year protection order
The criminal case that sent the Ohio State football program and its head coach hurtling into controversy this offseason has come to an end.
According to court documents, former OSU assistant Zach Smith has pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Smith had been cited for criminal trespassing in May; in exchange for his plea agreement, that charge was dropped.
The Delaware County (OH) judge overseeing the case ordered Smith to pay $289 in fines and court fees. Additionally, Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, received a three-year protection order against her ex-husband. On Twitter, however, and continuing his social media beef with college football reporter Brett McMurphy, Zach Smith took issue with his ex-wife being “awarded” a protection order, writing that he “REQUESTED the Mutual Order for LIFE” but was advised by his legal team “to just do a 3-year (protection order).”
“AND I pled ‘guilty’ to a minor misdemeanor to avoid the cost of a trial because they wanted to end this,” Smith added.
She wasn’t awarded anything. I REQUESTED the Mutual Order for LIFE. Ask my attorney. They told me to just do a 3-year. AND I pled “guilty” to a minor misdemeanor to avoid the cost of a trial because they wanted to end this.
As he has done repeatedly, Smith again denied every abusing his ex-wife.
“As I have stated from day one, I was falsely accused of very serious allegations that should not be taken lightly,” Smith wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter Tuesday evening. “Domestic Violence is a horrific crime and as a father to two beautiful daughters of whom I adore, I have been destroyed over the public perception and media’s spin on things that came out. …
“This practice of ruining a human being and their family before truths can come out is archaic and directly opposed to how the judicial process is designed to work.”