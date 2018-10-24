Report: Former head coach Al Golden suing Miami for $3 million of separation pay

Miami football is looking for answers on the football field this year at the moment and looking at billable hours in the court room thanks to an old name that is sure to send a shiver down the spines of Hurricanes supporters.

In a report released Wednesday from TMZ Sports, former head coach Al Golden has resurfaced and is apparently suing the school for some $3 million that, he claims, is owed as “separation pay” following his firing almost exactly three years ago.

As a private university, Miami isn’t subject to publicly release Golden’s contract nor the terms of his separation agreement. As a result, it’s not at all clear, based on TMZ’s report, where that seven-figure amount he’s asking for is coming from. Reports from back in 2015 indicate Golden made roughly $2.5 million per season from the program but had a lengthy contract that ran all the way through the 2019 campaign after he inked an initial extension.

Golden arrived in Coral Gables from Temple back in 2011 but was pushed out after a 32-25 overall mark with the Hurricanes that covered most of the aftermath of the NCAA scandal involving Nevin Shapiro.

Rather ironically, Golden was actually back at Miami’s home field of Hard Rock Stadium just this past weekend — working the sidelines as a linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions. Given that connection and the anniversary of his firing, something says that the news slipping out about his lawsuit against UM is no coincidence.