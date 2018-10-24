TV info and kickoff times announced for slew of conference title games

The road to the College Football Playoff is well underway but the first step in determining who the final four will actually be takes place on the final week of the regular season where — for the first time ever — every FBS league in the country will be staging a conference championship game. While it’s still way too early to say which teams will actually be playing in all of these games, we at least have a good idea of when each conference will be squaring off and what channel the game will be broadcasted on.
Following a slew of announcements on Wednesday afternoon, here’s what Championship Weekend in college football looks like:
November 30th
- 7 p.m. ET — MAC Championship Game on ESPN2 from Ford Field in Detroit, MI
- 8 p.m. ET — Pac-12 Championship Game on FOX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
December 1st
- 12 p.m. ET — Big 12 Championship Game on ABC from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
- 12 p.m. ET — Sun Belt Championship Game on ESPN from the home site of the team with the best conference record
- 1:30 p.m. ET — Conference USA Championship Game is tentatively scheduled on CBS Sports Network from the home site of the team with the best conference record. If that happens to be UAB, the game could be moved as the SWAC title game is set to take place at Legion Field at 4:30 p.m.
- 3:30 p.m. ET — The American Championship Game on ABC from the home site of the team with the best conference record
- 4 p.m. ET — SEC Championship Game on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- 7:45 p.m. ET — Mountain West Championship Game on ESPN from the home site of the team with the best conference record
- 8 p.m. — Big Ten Championship Game on FOX from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN
- 8 p.m. — ACC Championship Game on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC