Getty Images

Western Kentucky ‘temporarily removes’ WR Xavier Lane from roster

By John TaylorOct 24, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Head coaches sometimes certainly have unique phrasing to describe what essentially amounts to a suspension.

The latest wordsmith is Mike Sanford, with the Western Kentucky coach announcing Tuesday that wide receiver Xavier Lane “has been temporarily removed from the roster but is still a part of this program going forward.” No details were provided, with Sanford stating that Lane is “just sorting through some stuff that we have outlined.”

Just what steps Lane will have to take to be added back to the roster are unclear.

In five games this season, Lane has caught seven passes for 55 yards.  As a redshirt freshman last season, Lane totaled 336 yards on his 27 receptions.  Those totals were both sixth on the Hilltoppers.

Nick Saban suspends Alabama lineman arrested for DUI

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 24, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
2 Comments

Over the weekend, Alabama offensive lineman Hunter Brannon was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence.  Tuesday evening, Nick Saban announced that the redshirt freshman has been suspended and will not dress for games for the foreseeable future.

Brannon will also be facing “internal discipline,” which, along with other unspecified requirements, he will have to successfully complete before he’ll be permitted to dress for games again.

The fact that Brannon has never played a game for the Crimson Tide since coming to Tuscaloosa a year and a half ago, and thus isn’t likely to miss any playing time because of the suspension, will likely not go unnoticed by those who feel the need to criticize Saban’s punitive measures whenever such occasions present themselves.

Al.com shared some of the details that led to the arrest and subsequent suspension:

Brannon was allegedly doing donuts in his car near Arby’s on University Boulevard and hit another vehicle, Tuscaloosa police spokesperson Teena Richardson told AL.com. Brannon then asked the owner of the other car to not call police and left the scene, according to Richardson, but police were given his tag number and stopped him around Hackberry Lane and Bryant Drive.

Coming out of high school in Cullman, Ala., Brannon was a three-star member of the Tide’s 2017 recruiting class.  247Sports.com‘s composite board had him listed as the No. 12 center in the country in that year.

Zach Smith pleads guilty to disorderly conduct, accepts three-year protection order

NCAA FOOTBALL: AUG 16 Ohio State Media Day
Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 23, 2018, 9:16 PM EDT
11 Comments

The criminal case that sent the Ohio State football program and its head coach hurtling into controversy this offseason has come to an end.

According to court documents, former OSU assistant Zach Smith has pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.  Smith had been cited for criminal trespassing in May; in exchange for his plea agreement, that charge was dropped.

The Delaware County (OH) judge overseeing the case ordered Smith to pay $289 in fines and court fees.  Additionally, Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, received a three-year protection order against her ex-husband.  On Twitter, however, and continuing his social media beef with college football reporter Brett McMurphy, Zach Smith took issue with his ex-wife being “awarded” a protection order, writing that he “REQUESTED the Mutual Order for LIFE” but was advised by his legal team “to just do a 3-year (protection order).”

“AND I pled ‘guilty’ to a minor misdemeanor to avoid the cost of a trial because they wanted to end this,” Smith added.

In mid-July, reports surfaced that showed Zach Smith had been cited for criminal trespassing in May of this year in connection to an alleged domestic incident involving his ex-wife.  Not long after, other reports that Smith had physically abused his ex-wife helped lead to the Buckeyes firing him as OSU’s wide receivers coach on July 23.

As he has done repeatedly, Smith again denied every abusing his ex-wife.

“As I have stated from day one, I was falsely accused of very serious allegations that should not be taken lightly,” Smith wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter Tuesday evening. “Domestic Violence is a horrific crime and as a father to two beautiful daughters of whom I adore, I have been destroyed over the public perception and media’s spin on things that came out. …

“This practice of ruining a human being and their family before truths can come out is archaic and directly opposed to how the judicial process is designed to work.”

Courtney Smith had claimed in interviews that Urban Meyer was aware of the allegations of domestic abuse, which dated back to when Meyer and Zach Smith were at Florida.  The head coach had initially denied he knew of incidents of abuse in 2015, although he subsequently clarified that he had “failed” to be “completely accurate” when confronted with questions at the Big Ten Media Days in late July.

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave in early August as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions and, as a result of that investigation, the coach was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 season.

Zach Smith has never been convicted of domestic violence.  Courtney Smith’s mother had previously gone on the record to state that she doesn’t believe her ex-son-in-law every intentionally abused her daughter.

Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman cleared to fly to Red Raiders’ game at Iowa State

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 23, 2018, 7:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman missed the better part of the Red Raiders’ loss to West Virginia and all of their win over TCU after dealing with a partially collapsed lung suffered during the WVU game. While he did not play in the TCU game, he was in attendance, though in an unusual way. While the team flew from Lubbock to Fort Worth, Bowman had to make the 5-ish hour drive to Cowtown and back since he was not cleared to fly.

He returned to the lineup Saturday for the Red Raiders’ home game with Kansas. The freshman diced the Jayhawks to the tune of 36-of-46 passing for 408 yards with three touchdowns against one interception in a 48-16 blowout win. His return brings a much-needed second dimension to the Texas Tech attack, bolstering the Red Raiders’ status as a Big 12 dark horse contender over the last five weeks of the regular season.

But one key question remained: could he fly?

The answer is yes, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. Texas Tech visits Iowa State on Saturday, and Kingsbury confirmed his freshman quarterback will make the trip.

“We bussed him to the TCU game, but he was cleared after that,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Texas Tech (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) visits Iowa State and its freshman phenom quarterback Brock Purdy (572 yards, seven touchdowns in two games) in a must-win game. The Red Raiders host No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 6 Texas in the two games following the trip to Ames. Win those, and Kansas State and Baylor will be the only things standing between the Texas Tech and the Big 12 Championship.

BC RB A.J. Dillon on track to return to lineup vs. Miami

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 23, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
3 Comments

Boston College running back A.J. Dillon has missed the Eagles’ last two games, but it’s all systems go for the club’s next game.

Head coach Steve Addazio said Tuesday Dillon should be back in the lineup when BC hosts Miami on Friday. He participated in practice on Tuesday.

“He looked really good and I would say barring anything popping here I think he’ll be ready to roll,” Addazio told the Boston Herald. “It’s been a slow steady process and I think the last two days have been his real matriculation back into normal practice.

“It was a little bit slow (Monday) and little bit more today and it will be full tomorrow.”

The action will be Dillon’s first in a month. He rolled up 106 carries for 652 yards and six touchdowns before exiting the Eagles’ Sept. 29 win over Temple after rolling his ankle.

The leading ACC rusher at the time of his injury, Dillon rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Holy Cross and 185 yards and a score in a 41-34 win at Wake Forest on Sept. 13.

Dillon missed the Eagles’ last two games, a 28-23 loss to No. 22 NC State and a 38-20 win over Louisville.

 