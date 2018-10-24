Western Michigan signs up for two more games against Michigan State with pair of $1.5 million pay days

Michigan State is signing up for some more MACtion and doing so with a familiar opponent to boot.

In a release from both schools, the Spartans confirmed that they have added two future home games with in-state rival Western Michigan and that both would carry $1.5 million guarantees for the Broncos.

“We are excited to scheduling another series with Michigan State in 2022 and 2025,” said WMU head coach Tim Lester in a statement. “We have a great deal of respect for their football program and appreciate what an easy Big Ten road trip this is for our Bronco fans and the greater Kalamazoo community.”

The pair has already met 15 times over the years and also have a previously scheduled game upcoming on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. While that contest for next season is not the season-opener for both sides, that will be the case with the dates for the 2022 season (Sept. 3) and 2025 season (Aug. 30). When this three-game run is concluded, WMU will have cashed a robust $4 million to travel to Spartan Stadium all told.

Not bad for a MAC program at all, if you can get it.

The moves help round out Michigan State’s future schedules in those years as well. While the 2019 slate has naturally been locked up for some time now, the Western Michigan game in 2022 adds to a trip to Boise State in the non-conference schedule that year and leaves just one opening for the Spartans to fill on the calendar that season. In 2025, the Western Michigan game pairs with a home game against Boston College that will take place in East Lansing a few weeks later.