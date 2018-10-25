Ed Oliver questionable after missing second straight practice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the best defensive linemen in the country may or may not be a go in Week 9.

Ed Oliver suffered a bruised right knee during Houston’s Week 8 win over Navy. According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, the All-American defensive tackle has missed two straight practices and is listed as questionable for this Saturday’s game against No. 21 USF.

Per Duarte, a final decision on Oliver’s availability may not come until shortly before this weekend’s mid-afternoon kickoff.

“We’ll (continue to) monitor him and see if he’s available,” said head coach Major Applewhite.

Double-teamed most times — and even triple-teamed on occasion — Oliver was held sack-less through the first six games of this season. The last two, however, he was credited with three — two against East Carolina, one against Navy.

In March of this year, Oliver announced that the 2018 season would be his last at the collegiate level as he will leave the Cougars early and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.

After a consensus Freshman All-American season that saw him land on numerous first-team All-American squads, Oliver was a consensus All-American in a 2017 season that saw him become the first underclassman to win the Outland Trophy in the 70-year history of the award.

In his first two seasons with the Cougars, the 6-3, 290-pound Oliver had totaled 39.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. In addition to the three sacks, Oliver has 13.5 tackles for loss this season; his 1.9 tackles for loss are tied for third nationally.