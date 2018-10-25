Ex-Memphis RB Jamarius Henderson no longer a Troy Trojan

Jamarius Henderson‘s roller coaster of a college football career has taken yet another downward turn.

According to the Dothan Eagle, Henderson is no longer a member of the Troy football team. The Eagle reported that the running back had been suspended for most of the 2018 season for unspecified violations of team rules; as such, it’s unclear whether the parting of ways was mutual or forced.

Henderson ran for 30 yards on eight carries in the 2018 opener against Boise State, then didn’t record another attempt the next seven games.

A transfer from Memphis in July of 2016, Henderson was forced to sit out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. After overcoming a suspension that cost him part of summer camp, Henderson went on to rush for 355 yards and four touchdowns in 2017; both of those totals were good for third on the Trojans. He added another 88 yards on 11 receptions.

As a true freshman in 2015, Henderson, a Midland, Ala., native, was fourth on the Tigers in rushing yards (320) and rushing touchdowns (four) in 10 games. His 5.3 yards per carry was tops among all U of M ballcarriers with at least 20 carries. He also caught a pair of touchdown passes among his seven receptions.

In confirming his transfer from the Tigers, Henderson cited his then-three-year-old son as the impetus for the move back to his home state.