Ex-Memphis RB Jamarius Henderson no longer a Troy Trojan

Jamarius Henderson‘s roller coaster of a college football career has taken yet another downward turn.
According to the Dothan Eagle, Henderson is no longer a member of the Troy football team. The Eagle reported that the running back had been suspended for most of the 2018 season for unspecified violations of team rules; as such, it’s unclear whether the parting of ways was mutual or forced.
Henderson ran for 30 yards on eight carries in the 2018 opener against Boise State, then didn’t record another attempt the next seven games.
A transfer from Memphis in July of 2016, Henderson was forced to sit out that season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. After overcoming a suspension that cost him part of summer camp, Henderson went on to rush for 355 yards and four touchdowns in 2017; both of those totals were good for third on the Trojans. He added another 88 yards on 11 receptions.
As a true freshman in 2015, Henderson, a Midland, Ala., native, was fourth on the Tigers in rushing yards (320) and rushing touchdowns (four) in 10 games. His 5.3 yards per carry was tops among all U of M ballcarriers with at least 20 carries. He also caught a pair of touchdown passes among his seven receptions.
In confirming his transfer from the Tigers, Henderson cited his then-three-year-old son as the impetus for the move back to his home state.
Miami football is looking for answers on the football field this year at the moment and looking at billable hours in the court room thanks to an old name that is sure to send a shiver down the spines of Hurricanes supporters.
In a report released Wednesday from TMZ Sports, former head coach Al Golden has resurfaced and is apparently suing the school for some $3 million that, he claims, is owed as “separation pay” following his firing almost exactly three years ago.
As a private university, Miami isn’t subject to publicly release Golden’s contract nor the terms of his separation agreement. As a result, it’s not at all clear, based on TMZ’s report, where that seven-figure amount he’s asking for is coming from. Reports from back in 2015 indicate Golden made roughly $2.5 million per season from the program but had a lengthy contract that ran all the way through the 2019 campaign after he inked an initial extension.
Golden arrived in Coral Gables from Temple back in 2011 but was pushed out after a 32-25 overall mark with the Hurricanes that covered most of the aftermath of the NCAA scandal involving Nevin Shapiro.
Rather ironically, Golden was actually back at Miami’s home field of Hard Rock Stadium just this past weekend — working the sidelines as a linebackers coach for the Detroit Lions. Given that connection and the anniversary of his firing, something says that the news slipping out about his lawsuit against UM is no coincidence.
Tragic news struck the University of Utah this week as authorities and the school confirmed that Utes track and field athlete Lauren McCluskey was killed on campus Monday night. Classes were cancelled on Tuesday and the entire community remains in a state of shock and grief over the senseless act of violence in Salt Lake City.
The Utah football program, which heads to the Rose Bowl on Friday night to play UCLA in a Pac-12 South battle, has naturally been quick to show their support for the McCluskey family. As a result, the team will honor Lauren’s memory this week by wearing new helmet decals when they take the field to play the Bruins.
The design of the decal, incorporating the famous winged foot used often in track and field, will also be utilized by several other Utes programs in stickers and logos starting this weekend as well.
The Big Ten has stepped in to, it hopes, put an end to the war of words between Michigan and Michigan State last Saturday by announcing a series of public reprimands and fines for players, coaches and schools involved.
“We are fortunate the series of events that occurred prior to the Michigan-Michigan State game did not escalate into a much more serious matter,” said Commissioner Jim Delany in a statement. “While traditions hold great importance on our campuses, traditions do not supersede the values of good sportsmanship or the requirement for player safety. We expect more from our coaches, students and administrators and will continue to work with our institutions to prioritize good sportsmanship moving forward.”
For those not aware of the genesis of this entire episode, you have to go back to pre-game warmups at Spartan Stadium. That’s when Wolverines linebacker Devin Bush was caught by several cameras marking up the midfield logo at the stadium. That was in at least partial response to the Spartans marching out with locked arms and running over several opposing players who were warming up at the time.
Following Michigan’s victory over their in-state rivals was when things really got heated however. Jim Harbaugh claimed the entire MSU march was “bush league,” to which Mark Dantonio retorted by calling the claims “B.S.” in response. The two programs continued to snipe at each other in the ensuing days.
Until, it seems, the league office stepped in on Wednesday.
The Big Ten officially announced public reprimands for Harbaugh (comments made about the incident), Dantonio (for not mitigating a conflict from occurring) and for Bush (in marking up the field). The conference also determined Michigan State violated the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy “when its football team walked across the field with linked arms and initiated contact with multiple members of Michigan’s team who were legitimately on the field during pregame warmups.” The Spartans were also reprimanded as a team and MSU has been fined $10,000 for the violation.
While the reprimands and fines were nothing but a wrist slap in the grand scheme of things, it sure makes for an interesting discussion around the Great Lakes this week and should fuel even more interest into next year’s meeting at the Big House.
The road to the College Football Playoff is well underway but the first step in determining who the final four will actually be takes place on the final week of the regular season where — for the first time ever — every FBS league in the country will be staging a conference championship game. While it’s still way too early to say which teams will actually be playing in all of these games, we at least have a good idea of when each conference will be squaring off and what channel the game will be broadcasted on.
Following a slew of announcements on Wednesday afternoon, here’s what Championship Weekend in college football looks like:
November 30th
- 7 p.m. ET — MAC Championship Game on ESPN2 from Ford Field in Detroit, MI
- 8 p.m. ET — Pac-12 Championship Game on FOX from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
December 1st
- 12 p.m. ET — Big 12 Championship Game on ABC from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX
- 12 p.m. ET — Sun Belt Championship Game on ESPN from the home site of the team with the best conference record
- 1:30 p.m. ET — Conference USA Championship Game is tentatively scheduled on CBS Sports Network from the home site of the team with the best conference record. If that happens to be UAB, the game could be moved as the SWAC title game is set to take place at Legion Field at 4:30 p.m.
- 3:30 p.m. ET — The American Championship Game on ABC from the home site of the team with the best conference record
- 4 p.m. ET — SEC Championship Game on CBS from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- 7:45 p.m. ET — Mountain West Championship Game on ESPN from the home site of the team with the best conference record
- 8 p.m. — Big Ten Championship Game on FOX from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN
- 8 p.m. — ACC Championship Game on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC