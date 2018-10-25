Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

Georgia Tech needed zero passing yards to beat Virginia Tech by 21 in Blacksburg

Oct 25, 2018
This one was not one of Virginia Tech’s finer moments on defense. The Hokies (4-3, 3-1 ACC) were run over at home Thursday night by Georgia Tech (4-4, 2-3 ACC), 49-28, and the Yellow Jackets did all of their damage on the ground.

Every one of Georgia Tech’s 465 yards of offense came on the ground, with Tobias Oliver leading the attack with 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Mason (82 yards) also scored three touchdowns and Jerry Howard (76 yards) added one more. The 465 rushing yards is the most allowed in a game by Virginia Tech since 1973, and this was the first time the Hokies had given up more than 300 rushing yards in a game since giving up 309 rushing yards on November 12, 2016 against… you guessed it, Georgia Tech.

Adding to that dominant rushing performance, Oliver attempted just one pass in the entire game for Georgia Tech. It fell incomplete, giving the visiting team zero passing yards. Georgia Tech also became the first team to win in three consecutive trips to Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium since 1992.

It took a while for Georgia Tech to gain control of the game with its running game, as Virginia Tech held a 21-14 lead in the second quarter before things spiraled out of control for the Hokies. A muffed punt by Sean Savoy gave Georgia Tech a short 12-yard field to work with for a game-tying touchdown midway through the second quarter, and a three-and-out by Virginia Tech on the ensuing possession was followed by a go-ahead touchdown drive by Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech also ran a 10-play touchdown drive covering 75 yards to open the second half and take a 35-21 lead, and the Hokies offense was nowhere to be seen for much of the remainder of the night until it was too late.

The loss by Virginia Tech, their second in a row at home, drops the Hokies into a tie for first place in the ACC Coastal Division with in-state rival Virginia with identical 3-1 ACC records. Miami and Pittsburgh are each 2-1 in the conference and will have opportunities to move into a first-place tie this weekend. Miami is at Boston College and Pitt is home against Duke. Virginia is hosting North Carolina this weekend as well.

Virginia Tech can take solace in knowing they will get three of their final four games at home, but they have just suffered two straight home losses by a combined 43 points against Notre Dame and now Georgia Tech. The home-field advantage of playing in Lane Stadium has not helped them in big spots midway through the season. Virginia Tech will look to bounce back next week at home against Boston College. Georgia Tech can continue to play spoiler in the Coastal Division in a couple of weeks, but will remain on the road next week for a game at North Carolina.

No. 25 Appalachian State roughed up by Georgia Southern, 34-14

Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images
Oct 25, 2018
Just days after cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history, No. 25 Appalachian State (5-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) is about to fall out of the ranking. The Mountaineers were blown out on the road by Georgia Southern (7-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) Thursday night, 34-14.

Appalachian State’s offense, already playing without an injured running back Jalin Moore, took another tough loss with quarterback Zac Thomas being knocked out of the game. Without their two best players, the offense was in complete disarray and the Eagles took advantage of the situation to seize control in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division. Backup quarterbacks Peyton Derrick (3/12, 73 yards) and Jacob Huesman (8/14, 67 yards, 1 TD) were each intercepted twice by the Georgia Southern defense.

Georgia Southern quickly cashed in on a second-quarter interception when Darrion Anderson caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Shai Werts for the first score of the game. After the Mountaineers tied things up at 7-7, it was all Georgia Southern from there with 27 straight points until a late touchdown by Appalachian State in the final seconds of the game. The Eagles thrived on the ground with Werts rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown while the team combined for 277 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

With the win, Georgia Southern now controls the fate of the East Division. At 4-0 in conference play, the Eagles are tied with Troy in the division standings, and Appalachian State slips into third place overall and now loses on a head-to-head tiebreaker with Georgia Southern. Both Georgia Southern and Appalachian State still must play Troy, so the division is still pretty much up for grabs. Georgia Southern will face the Trojans in two weeks on November 10 after visiting Louisiana-Monroe next week.

Appalachian State will look to rebound from their second loss — which essentially knocks them out of the Group of Five hunt for a New Years Six bowl spot, even if there was just a slim chance of having that opportunity — next week when they visit Coastal Carolina.

Will Grier passes for 353 yards as No. 13 West Virginia pounds Baylor

Getty Images
Oct 25, 2018
UPDATED 10:26 p.m. ET: Playing in just the third quarter before being removed for the whole of the fourth, Will Grier passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns as West Virginia rolled over Baylor 58-14.

Unfortunately for Baylor, they were in the absolute wrong place at the absolute wrong time on No. 13 West Virginia’s schedule.

Ranked sixth in the country at the time, WVU was upset by then-2-3 Iowa State in an embarrassing 16-point loss to the Cyclones in Ames Oct. 13. Then, the Mountaineers had an off weekend to stew over a loss that could very well have knocked them out of the playoff conversation.

With the frustration built up over nearly two weeks — and playing at home in Morgantown no less — WVU took it all out on Baylor, scoring 31 second-quarter points en route to a 41-0 lead on the overmatched Bears at the half.  You like offense?  WVU has put up a whopping 435 yards.  Defense more your style?  The Mountaineers have allowed just 87, including a miserly 31 through the air and three interceptions for good measure.

Quarterback Will Grier, attempting to remain a part of the Heisman Trophy conversation, passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns.  The senior added a rushing touchdown as well, his first on the ground this season.

David Sills was on the receiving end of two of the touchdowns as he caught four passes for 141 first-half yards.  Tevin Bush led all ballcarriers with 79 yards rushing — on just one carry.

Grier’s signal-caller counterpart, Charlie Brewer, completed just one-of-eight passes for 22 yards and all three picks.  For those curious, that equates to a robust pass efficiency rating of minus-39.4.

Barring an utter and complete collapse in the second half, the Mountaineers will improve their record to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play.  At 4-0, Texas enters Week 9 atop the conference, while Oklahoma and Texas Tech join WVU at 3-1.  WVU will face UT next weekend and OU in the regular season finale, sandwiching games against TCU and Oklahoma State.

Sam Ehlinger expected to start for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Oct 25, 2018
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger may be getting back in the saddle just in time to play the Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend. On Thursday evening, Texas head coach Tom Herman announced Ehlinger will be expected to start on Saturday when Texas visits Oklahoma State.

Ehlinger was forced to leave a game against Baylor two weeks ago with a sprain in his throwing shoulder. Fortunately, it was not severe enough to cost Ehlinger serious playing time, as a return this week would mean he would not miss a single game. Herman had noted earlier in the week he anticipated Ehlinger would have a chance to get back on the field quickly, and his follow-up update on his starting quarterback supports that optimistic outlook.

Nothing is written in stone just yet, but this appears to be promising news for Ehlinger and the Longhorns. If there are any setbacks, however, Texas will put the keys to the offense in the hands of Shane Buechele.

Western Michigan wearing special Breast Cancer Awareness football helmets

Western Michigan Athletics
Oct 25, 2018
Western Michigan is looking to keep their perfect record in MAC play intact Thursday night against Toledo. The Broncos are also hoping to help raise awareness of the fight to beat breast cancer with a helmet designed especially for the cause.

A pink stripe down the middle of the Western Michigan helmet includes the pink ribbon on the front and the back of the helmet along with words such as “hope,” “strength,” and “believe” sprinkled throughout the stripe.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, of course, so this was Western Michigan’s last chance to wear this helmet.