Notre Dame-Navy game headed back to Ireland in 2020

The Notre Dame-Navy game is headed back across the pond in the not-to-distant future.
Thursday morning, both sides of the rivalry announce that the 2020 version of the game will be played in Dublin, Ireland, in 2020. That matchup will be played Aug. 29 at Aviva Stadium.
The 2020 game had originally been scheduled to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
“We are thrilled and excited to return to Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the 94th playing of the Navy-Notre Dame game,” said Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk in a statement. “In 2012, it was one of the greatest airlifts in all of sports with more than 35,000 people coming from the United States to witness the beauty of Ireland and the extravaganza that is Navy-Notre Dame and we expect just as many people to return in 2020. The support and enthusiasm for the game in Ireland is magnificent with the complete support from the Prime Minister and the Irish government agencies. We are looking forward to a great matchup in a country that knows no bounds for hospitality.”
“The University of Notre Dame, our football program, our alumni and fans had such a wonderful experience in 2012,” said Gladchuk’s Notre Dame counterpart, Jack Swarbrick. “The people of Ireland were incredibly welcoming and made our time on the Emerald Isle unforgettable. It wasn’t long after our return from that trip that Navy initiated conversations with the hopes of bringing this matchup back to Dublin. Chet and his staff at Navy deserve a ton of credit for making this a reality. I’m so excited, not only for our student-athletes and those that will travel from the states, but for the people of Ireland and all of those that will make this another experience to cherish.”
The football programs have met twice previously in Dublin — 1996 and 2012.
The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen have met every year since the 1927 season, 91 times in all, making it the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in the country. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 75-13-1 — the Irish vacated wins in 2012 and 2013 — including an NCAA-record 43 straight from 1964-2006. With the vacated wins not factored in, Navy has won four of the nine games since the streak ended during the 2007 season.
Notre Dame won the 1996 game in Dublin 54-27 and claimed a 50-10 victory in the 2012 international matchup, although the latter was one of the two vacated wins in the series.