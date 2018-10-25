Will Grier passes for 353 yards as No. 13 West Virginia pounds Baylor

UPDATED 10:26 p.m. ET: Playing in just the third quarter before being removed for the whole of the fourth, Will Grier passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns as West Virginia rolled over Baylor 58-14.

(The original story appears below.)

———-

Unfortunately for Baylor, they were in the absolute wrong place at the absolute wrong time on No. 13 West Virginia’s schedule.

Ranked sixth in the country at the time, WVU was upset by then-2-3 Iowa State in an embarrassing 16-point loss to the Cyclones in Ames Oct. 13. Then, the Mountaineers had an off weekend to stew over a loss that could very well have knocked them out of the playoff conversation.

With the frustration built up over nearly two weeks — and playing at home in Morgantown no less — WVU took it all out on Baylor, scoring 31 second-quarter points en route to a 41-0 lead on the overmatched Bears at the half. You like offense? WVU has put up a whopping 435 yards. Defense more your style? The Mountaineers have allowed just 87, including a miserly 31 through the air and three interceptions for good measure.

Quarterback Will Grier, attempting to remain a part of the Heisman Trophy conversation, passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The senior added a rushing touchdown as well, his first on the ground this season.

David Sills was on the receiving end of two of the touchdowns as he caught four passes for 141 first-half yards. Tevin Bush led all ballcarriers with 79 yards rushing — on just one carry.

Grier’s signal-caller counterpart, Charlie Brewer, completed just one-of-eight passes for 22 yards and all three picks. For those curious, that equates to a robust pass efficiency rating of minus-39.4.

Barring an utter and complete collapse in the second half, the Mountaineers will improve their record to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play. At 4-0, Texas enters Week 9 atop the conference, while Oklahoma and Texas Tech join WVU at 3-1. WVU will face UT next weekend and OU in the regular season finale, sandwiching games against TCU and Oklahoma State.