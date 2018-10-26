Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

AJ Dillon returns to power Boston College past Miami

By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
With Doug Flutie in attendance for some ACC action, Boston College (6-2, 3-1 ACC) didn’t need a Hail Mary to knock off  Miami (5-3, 2-2 ACC) on Friday night. AJ Dillon rushed for 149 yards and a touchdown in his return after missing two games and the Boston College defense forced a pair of turnovers that led to 10 points in the second half as Boston College topped Miami 27-14. The win helps keep Boston College in contention for the ACC Atlantic Division and muddies the waters a bit for Miami’s bid for a return trip to the ACC Championship Game.

Once Boston College took a 27-14 lead in the third quarter, the Eagles certainly gave Miami opportunities to get back in the game. But Miami turned the football over on downs after picking off a Boston College pass, and another turnover on downs followed a missed Boston College field goal. Two empty possessions after Boston College failed to tack on to their lead ultimately assured a defeat for Miami, making for a longer trip home than the Hurricanes would have preferred.

Boston College didn’t waste much time getting running back Dillon in action. Dillon took off for a 25-yard run on his first carry of the game and he would create some plays out of nothing a few more times in the game. Boston College also relied on some trick plays to make some big plays in the first half. But in the second half, Boston College didn’t have to dig into the bag of tricks much to put the game out of reach. It was the Boston College defense that helped create opportunities, with an interception of Malik Rosier giving the Eagles just 14 yards to go for a touchdown to create a double-digit lead. One play after Taj-Amir Torres picked off Rosier, Dillon took off to the right side of the field for a 14-yard score.

Rosier started off having a somewhat effective game for Miami as he returned to the starting role, but he ended the night with two interceptions while completing 18 of 35 passes for 149 yards. Rosier also rushed for s team-high 72 yards. Similarly, Boston College’s Anthony Brown completed 15-of-28 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Brown also rushed seven times for 44 yards and caught a 27-yard pass from Jeff Smith.

The win moves Boston College to 3-1 in the ACC, nudging the Eagles just past NC State for second place in the Atlantic Division behind unbeaten Clemson ahead of Saturday’s games. Already having clinched a third straight bowl-eligible season under Steve Addazio, the Eagles will now look to take the next step forward. After two straight years with seven wins, Boston College is in a spot where they can begin focusing on a larger goal. The seventh win could come next week on the road at Virginia Tech, with the Hokies really struggling at home the past few weeks. After that is a big home game against Clemson, the team everyone in the ACC is chasing at the moment. First place in the ACC Atlantic Division could very well be on the line in two weeks in Chestnut Hill. (It’s worth mentioning Boston College has already lost to NC State, so a win by the Wolfpack at Syracuse on Saturday would keep Boston College in third place in the division at the end of the weekend).

Meanwhile, Miami still has a lot of football to be played and is still in the running for the Coastal Division for a second straight season. Two straight losses in ACC play puts the Hurricanes behind the curve and one of the teams they are chasing for the top spot, Virginia, owns a head-to-head tiebreaker with them. It will be all division games from now until the end of the regular season for the Hurricanes though, and they figure to play a significant role in how the Coastal Division is settled. Miami will look to snap out of their losing skid next week at home against Duke.

Boston College and Miami locked in tight ACC Friday night contest at halftime


By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2018, 8:41 PM EDT
Boston College wasted no time getting star running back AJ Dillon involved and the Eagles pulled out a few tricks to mess with Miami, and that has helped lead Boston College to a 17-14 lead on the Hurricanes at halftime in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College had an impressive first quarter and has put up 294 yards of offense at halftime on one of the ACC’s top defenses. Dillon has rushed for 80 yards, including his 25-yard run on the first carry of the game. He has had a couple of big runs, but Miami has kept him out of the end zone.

Malik Rosier, as previously reported, got the start at quarterback for Miami, and he has been on target with short and accurate passes. Rosier completed eight of his first nine attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown as Miami looked to keep things pretty simple on offense.

Boston College was the first to put points on the board with a touchdown pass from Brown to Jeff Smith at the end of a 10-play, 88-yard drive on the first offensive series of the game for the home team. Miami tied the game on the ensuing possession with Darrell Langham making an impressive catch that was initially called incomplete but was overturned for a touchdown upon video replay review to confirm he had possession of the football and one foot down before falling out of bounds on the edge of the endzone.

Boston College scored a touchdown on the next drive and added a field goal to build a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. A DeeJay Dallas touchdown run of 10 yards cut into the lead to make it 17-14.

Miami’s defense has typically been solid all season long, so seeing them get confused at times tonight has been surprising, but this is still anyone’s game going to the second half. If Boston College can keep finding ways to stun Miami’s defense, the Eagles could pull this one out. The stakes for the division races for each are pretty high, with both Boston College and Miami in position to challenge for their respective division championships.

USC officially announces Jack Sears as starting QB vs Arizona State


By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
As expected, or perhaps feared by some, USC will start third-string quarterback Jack Sears Saturday afternoon when the Trojans take host Arizona State. Sears will make his first career start as he takes over for an injured J.T. Daniels and backup Matt Fink.

USC announced the QB news via Twitter on Friday.

Daniels entered concussion protocol earlier this week. Fink is out with broken ribs. Both quarterbacks were injured in last week’s loss at Utah. With Daniels not medically cleared to return to action, that left USC head coach Clay Helton with no other choice than to go with redshirt freshman Sears. The former four-star dual-threat quarterback does not make his starting debut without potential, as his Rivals profile out of high school would suggest. And whether he is just pumping his newly-appointed starting quarterback with confidence or if he truly is optimistic about what Sears can do, Helton seemed confident in the situation even if it is not the most desirable option at this point in the season.

I’m a big fan of Jack. I always have been,”  Helton said on Sunday. “If he’s given the opportunities, I think he’ll do a great job.”

Well, he’ll get his opportunities. Arizona State’s defense ranks 61st in the nation and has given up their biggest yardage totals on the road this year.

USC hosts Arizona State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Michigan State may have to embrace Rocky (Lombardi) mentality without QB Brian Lewerke


By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
It is expected Michigan State will play without starting quarterback Brian Lewerke this weekend against Purdue. A week of leaving his status up in the air has apparently taken a turn for the worse as the Spartans prepare to take on the Boilermakers in Big Ten play.

One report from a radio show in Michigan reported Lewerke will not play this weekend due to a shoulder problem that was the reason Lewerke’s status was unknown all week. The shoulder injury popped up a few weeks ago against Penn State and carried over to last week’s game at home against Michigan.

Other reports have classified Lewerke’s status as doubtful, which typically results in a player not playing. Either way, it doesn’t look promising for Lewerke and Michigan State.

If Lewerke is indeed out of action this weekend, the Spartans will give the job to Rocky Lombardi for his first career start. Lombardi has appeared in three games, including last week in relief of Lewerke. He has attempted just two passes with one completion for nine yards.

The Spartans are clearly banged up at this point in the season. Michigan State is already without wide receiver Felton Davis III and a handful of other players. On top of all of those injuries, the Spartans have also reportedly lost backup punter Tyler Hunt to a season-ending injury suffered in practice this week.

This all comes as Michigan State is about to play one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten (a week after playing the hottest team in the Big Ten, Michigan). Purdue has won four straight games, highlighted by last week’s runaway victory over Ohio State. The Boilermakers have scored at least 40 points in each of their last three games, all in conference play.

Michigan State hosts Purdue at noon eastern on Saturday.

Wyoming suspends starting DT Youhanna Ghaifan following misdemeanors


By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
Wyoming has suspended junior defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan, the school announced Friday afternoon. The suspension of Ghaifan comes after the junior was issued a summons for a Class 2 misdemeanor of false imprisonment and a Class 3 misdemeanor of harassment by police in Fort Collins, Colorado Friday morning, the school announced.

“Youhanna (Ghaifan) was charged with two misdemeanors. We take these allegations seriously,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in a released statement. “I spoke with Youhanna and informed him that he was being suspended indefinitely, and we had a staff member take him back to Laramie.”

“We are working with the University administration to make sure we follow all policies and procedures as they relate to this issue,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “Coach Bohl informed us immediately after he was made aware of the situation, and I communicated that information to our University administration this morning.”

Ghaifan will have to appear in court at a date to be determined.

Ghaifan has appeared in all eight games for the Cowboys, starting at defensive tackle. At the time of the suspension, Ghaifan is Wyoming’s fifth-leading tackler with 34 tackles with eight tackles for a loss and two sacks. Sophomore Ravontae Holt has been listed second on the depth chart behind Ghaifan and would seem to be the likely replacement for however long necessary.