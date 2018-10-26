Boston College and Miami locked in tight ACC Friday night contest at halftime

Boston College wasted no time getting star running back AJ Dillon involved and the Eagles pulled out a few tricks to mess with Miami, and that has helped lead Boston College to a 17-14 lead on the Hurricanes at halftime in Chestnut Hill.
Boston College had an impressive first quarter and has put up 294 yards of offense at halftime on one of the ACC’s top defenses. Dillon has rushed for 80 yards, including his 25-yard run on the first carry of the game. He has had a couple of big runs, but Miami has kept him out of the end zone.
Malik Rosier, as previously reported, got the start at quarterback for Miami, and he has been on target with short and accurate passes. Rosier completed eight of his first nine attempts for 77 yards and a touchdown as Miami looked to keep things pretty simple on offense.
Boston College was the first to put points on the board with a touchdown pass from Brown to Jeff Smith at the end of a 10-play, 88-yard drive on the first offensive series of the game for the home team. Miami tied the game on the ensuing possession with Darrell Langham making an impressive catch that was initially called incomplete but was overturned for a touchdown upon video replay review to confirm he had possession of the football and one foot down before falling out of bounds on the edge of the endzone.
Boston College scored a touchdown on the next drive and added a field goal to build a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. A DeeJay Dallas touchdown run of 10 yards cut into the lead to make it 17-14.
Miami’s defense has typically been solid all season long, so seeing them get confused at times tonight has been surprising, but this is still anyone’s game going to the second half. If Boston College can keep finding ways to stun Miami’s defense, the Eagles could pull this one out. The stakes for the division races for each are pretty high, with both Boston College and Miami in position to challenge for their respective division championships.
As expected, or perhaps feared by some, USC will start third-string quarterback Jack Sears Saturday afternoon when the Trojans take host Arizona State. Sears will make his first career start as he takes over for an injured J.T. Daniels and backup Matt Fink.
USC announced the QB news via Twitter on Friday.
Daniels entered concussion protocol earlier this week. Fink is out with broken ribs. Both quarterbacks were injured in last week’s loss at Utah. With Daniels not medically cleared to return to action, that left USC head coach Clay Helton with no other choice than to go with redshirt freshman Sears. The former four-star dual-threat quarterback does not make his starting debut without potential, as his Rivals profile out of high school would suggest. And whether he is just pumping his newly-appointed starting quarterback with confidence or if he truly is optimistic about what Sears can do, Helton seemed confident in the situation even if it is not the most desirable option at this point in the season.
“I’m a big fan of Jack. I always have been,” Helton said on Sunday. “If he’s given the opportunities, I think he’ll do a great job.”
Well, he’ll get his opportunities. Arizona State’s defense ranks 61st in the nation and has given up their biggest yardage totals on the road this year.
USC hosts Arizona State at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
It is expected Michigan State will play without starting quarterback Brian Lewerke this weekend against Purdue. A week of leaving his status up in the air has apparently taken a turn for the worse as the Spartans prepare to take on the Boilermakers in Big Ten play.
One report from a radio show in Michigan reported Lewerke will not play this weekend due to a shoulder problem that was the reason Lewerke’s status was unknown all week. The shoulder injury popped up a few weeks ago against Penn State and carried over to last week’s game at home against Michigan.
Other reports have classified Lewerke’s status as doubtful, which typically results in a player not playing. Either way, it doesn’t look promising for Lewerke and Michigan State.
If Lewerke is indeed out of action this weekend, the Spartans will give the job to Rocky Lombardi for his first career start. Lombardi has appeared in three games, including last week in relief of Lewerke. He has attempted just two passes with one completion for nine yards.
The Spartans are clearly banged up at this point in the season. Michigan State is already without wide receiver Felton Davis III and a handful of other players. On top of all of those injuries, the Spartans have also reportedly lost backup punter Tyler Hunt to a season-ending injury suffered in practice this week.
This all comes as Michigan State is about to play one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten (a week after playing the hottest team in the Big Ten, Michigan). Purdue has won four straight games, highlighted by last week’s runaway victory over Ohio State. The Boilermakers have scored at least 40 points in each of their last three games, all in conference play.
Michigan State hosts Purdue at noon eastern on Saturday.
Wyoming has suspended junior defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan, the school announced Friday afternoon. The suspension of Ghaifan comes after the junior was issued a summons for a Class 2 misdemeanor of false imprisonment and a Class 3 misdemeanor of harassment by police in Fort Collins, Colorado Friday morning, the school announced.
“Youhanna (Ghaifan) was charged with two misdemeanors. We take these allegations seriously,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in a released statement. “I spoke with Youhanna and informed him that he was being suspended indefinitely, and we had a staff member take him back to Laramie.”
“We are working with the University administration to make sure we follow all policies and procedures as they relate to this issue,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “Coach Bohl informed us immediately after he was made aware of the situation, and I communicated that information to our University administration this morning.”
Ghaifan will have to appear in court at a date to be determined.
Ghaifan has appeared in all eight games for the Cowboys, starting at defensive tackle. At the time of the suspension, Ghaifan is Wyoming’s fifth-leading tackler with 34 tackles with eight tackles for a loss and two sacks. Sophomore Ravontae Holt has been listed second on the depth chart behind Ghaifan and would seem to be the likely replacement for however long necessary.
Minnesota is playing a Friday night game tonight against Indiana in a Big Ten contest that sees both the Gophers and Hoosiers looking to get a win after a loss. In the spirit of the Halloween season, Minnesota will wear anthracite-colored uniforms with their gold helmets, which supposedly is as close to dressing up for Halloween as Minnesota can get without going completely off the palette with the color scheme.
To reveal the uniform chosen for the Friday night game, Minnesota’s video team put together a creepy and bone-chilling haunted teaser showing off glimpses of the uniform, complete with haunting laughter that may just give you a reason to check your closet before going to bed tonight.
Minnesota hosts Indiana at 8:00 p.m. ET. Indiana is just 1-4 in Big Ten play, but Minnesota is looking for its first conference win of the season.