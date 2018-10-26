Four-star 2017 WR who left Kentucky in January could be back with Wildcats in December

At least at Kentucky, what’s old could become new — renewed — again.
In January of this year, academic issues forced JaVonte Richardson to part ways with Kentucky. Nine months later, as he works his way through his first season at an Iowa junior college and second recruiting process, the wide receiver confirmed to 247Sports.com that a return to the Wildcats is a possibility.
Iowa State and Nebraska are also considerations, although Kentucky has one distinct advantage over the other two, at least time-wise.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do next, and [Iowa Western Community College] has told me if I go back to Kentucky I can go in December of this year, but if I go to any other school I have to stay at Iowa Western through next spring semester,” Richardson told the website. “I have been talking to Kentucky and going back there is a possibility for me, because I really liked it there.”
Richardson added that he has been in contact with UK head coach Mark Stoops, and a return to Lexington “is a definite possibility” based on those conversations.
A four-star member of the Wildcats’ 2017 recruiting class, Richardson was rated as the No. 42 receiver in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only three signees in UK’s class that year were rated higher than Richardson.
The latest incident to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes is a serious and significant one.
According to multiple media outlets in the area, including the Lynchburg News & Advance, Liberty cornerback Keith Best was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday in connection to a domestic incident with his girlfriend earlier that day. Two of the charges are felonies — one count each of strangulation and abduction by force or intimidation — as well a pair of misdemeanors — one count each of assault & battery and interfering with phone communication to law enforcement.
WSLS-TV offered up some of the disturbing details that led to the arrest and charges:
A woman told police that she and her boyfriend, Best, got into an argument that escalated. She said he hit her, strangled her, and then took her cell phone when she threatened to call police. She also reported that he would not let her leave the room.
The police report only mentions visible marks from an assault. It is not clear if the woman had to be medically treated.
As a result of the development, Liberty head coach Turner Gill (pictured) announced that the defensive back has been dismissed from the Flames football team.
Best took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and hadn’t played in any games thus far in 2018.
A continuation of the post-Purdue mourning process?
Coming off its stunning blowout loss to Purdue last weekend, Ohio State gets this weekend off to both lick its wounds and prepare for what it hopes is a rebound against Nebraska in Week 10. And, when the Buckeyes do take the field for the intraconference matchup with the Cornhuskers, they’ll do so in an all-black uniform — with red numerals and red striping as accents — as part of their Saturday afternoon blackout game.
The uniforms are somewhat similar to the ones worn by OSU in its 2015 blackout game against Penn State. On that October day, the Buckeyes rode that first-ever look to a 38-10 win over the Nittany Lions in Columbus.
So much for that. Possibly.
With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, it was appearing somewhat likely late last weekend that USC would be forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears for the Arizona State game this Saturday. However, on Monday, a report surfaced that Daniels had passed the initial stages of the protocol and was expected to play against the Sun Devils.
Fast-forward to Thursday, however, and Daniels remained in the protocol and had not yet been medically cleared. And, more to the point, his head coach sounded decidedly pessimistic about the true freshman’s availability for the weekend.
“It’s 50-50 at best even if he’s cleared and probably leaning more toward not,” Clay Helton said by way of ESPN.com.
Daniels, who has started every game this season for the Trojans, suffered his head injury in the loss to Utah this past Saturday. After replacing Daniels, Fink injured his ribs in the same game.
Sears, meanwhile, has not attempted a pass in his collegiate career. Obviously, this would be his first career start at this level if Daniels is unable to go.
A bizarre and frightening in-game situation developed off the field at Milan Puskar Stadium Thursday night.
According to a press release sent out by the West Virginia University Police, the department is investigating an incident during last night’s Baylor-WVU game in which a fan intentionally jumped from the upper deck of Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Witness told police officers on the scene that the 49-year-old male “in Section 134 scaled and then… jumped over the wall of the South Concourse area” and onto the concrete below.
According to the release, the man’s actions were preceded by what was described as “a series of verbal altercations with those seated nearby.”
“Contemporary Services Corporation Event Staff, University Police, State Police and emergency crews responded immediately, and he was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment,” the release stated. The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time and the police investigation is ongoing.
In its first home game since the stunning loss to Iowa State on the road nearly two weeks ago, WVU jumped out to a 41-0 first-half lead en route to a 58-14 win over the Bears.