Liberty CB Keith Best charged with two felonies in domestic incident, dismissed by head coach Turner Gill

The latest incident to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes is a serious and significant one.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, including the Lynchburg News & Advance, Liberty cornerback Keith Best was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday in connection to a domestic incident with his girlfriend earlier that day. Two of the charges are felonies — one count each of strangulation and abduction by force or intimidation — as well a pair of misdemeanors — one count each of assault & battery and interfering with phone communication to law enforcement.

WSLS-TV offered up some of the disturbing details that led to the arrest and charges:

A woman told police that she and her boyfriend, Best, got into an argument that escalated. She said he hit her, strangled her, and then took her cell phone when she threatened to call police. She also reported that he would not let her leave the room. The police report only mentions visible marks from an assault. It is not clear if the woman had to be medically treated.

As a result of the development, Liberty head coach Turner Gill (pictured) announced that the defensive back has been dismissed from the Flames football team.

Best took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and hadn’t played in any games thus far in 2018.