Getty Images

LOOK: Ohio State to wear all-black uniforms for Nebraska game

By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
5 Comments

A continuation of the post-Purdue mourning process?

Coming off its stunning blowout loss to Purdue last weekend, Ohio State gets this weekend off to both lick its wounds and prepare for what it hopes is a rebound against Nebraska in Week 10.  And, when the Buckeyes do take the field for the intraconference matchup with the Cornhuskers, they’ll do so in an all-black uniform — with red numerals and red striping as accents — as part of their Saturday afternoon blackout game.

The uniforms are somewhat similar to the ones worn by OSU in its 2015 blackout game against Penn State.  On that October day, the Buckeyes rode that first-ever look to a 38-10 win over the Nittany Lions in Columbus.

With starter still in concussion protocol and backup nursing broken ribs, USC could be down to No. 3 QB

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

So much for that.  Possibly.

With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, it was appearing somewhat likely late last weekend that USC would be forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears for the Arizona State game this Saturday.  However, on Monday, a report surfaced that Daniels had passed the initial stages of the protocol and was expected to play against the Sun Devils.

Fast-forward to Thursday, however, and Daniels remained in the protocol and had not yet been medically cleared.  And, more to the point, his head coach sounded decidedly pessimistic about the true freshman’s availability for the weekend.

“It’s 50-50 at best even if he’s cleared and probably leaning more toward not,” Clay Helton said by way of ESPN.com.

Daniels, who has started every game this season for the Trojans, suffered his head injury in the loss to Utah this past Saturday. After replacing Daniels, Fink injured his ribs in the same game.

Sears, meanwhile, has not attempted a pass in his collegiate career.  Obviously, this would be his first career start at this level if Daniels is unable to go.

Fan intentionally jumps from upper deck of Milan Puskar Stadium during West Virginia-Baylor game

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 11:01 AM EDT
2 Comments

A bizarre and frightening in-game situation developed off the field at Milan Puskar Stadium Thursday night.

According to a press release sent out by the West Virginia University Police, the department is investigating an incident during last night’s Baylor-WVU game in which a fan intentionally jumped from the upper deck of Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown.  Witness told police officers on the scene that the 49-year-old male “in Section 134 scaled and then… jumped over the wall of the South Concourse area” and onto the concrete below.

According to the release, the man’s actions were preceded by what was described as “a series of verbal altercations with those seated nearby.”

“Contemporary Services Corporation Event Staff, University Police, State Police and emergency crews responded immediately, and he was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment,” the release stated.  The extent of the man’s injuries are not known at this time and the police investigation is ongoing.

In its first home game since the stunning loss to Iowa State on the road nearly two weeks ago, WVU jumped out to a 41-0 first-half lead en route to a 58-14 win over the Bears.

Louisville TE arrested for threatening to kill his girlfriend accused of sexually assaulting a different woman

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 9:23 AM EDT
6 Comments

This is not a good look, at all, for the player specifically and the football program in general.

On Oct. 15, Louisville tight end Kemari Averett was arrested on a pair of charges, including one felony, after he was accused of holding a gun to the head of his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, and threatening to kill her. The sophomore was indefinitely suspended by the football program two days later.

Prior to that, the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported, another unidentified woman alleged she was raped by Averett in mid-August and reported the incident to an on-campus crisis center the same day the sexual assault allegedly occurred. On Oct. 8, the university ordered Averett to have no contact whatsoever with the woman; on Oct. 9, a report was filed with the university police department regarding the alleged rape and an investigation was launched.

Four days later, Averett was on the field for the U of L’s road trip to Boston College.

“If the university notifies us of information that necessitates action, we act. We did not have information that would have suspended [Averett] from competition,” athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement earlier this week, addressing whether or not the football program was aware of the rape investigation when Averett played against the Eagles.

Thursday night, head coach Bobby Petrino, who had remained silent as Averett’s issues grew, issued a statement as well.

Kemari was already suspended from all team activity due to the incident on Oct. 15 when I was notified of the most recent charge against him. He remains on suspension from all football activities and facilities while an investigation is conducted. I take all charges of misconduct seriously and act swiftly when conduct does not meet our expectations.

In an interview with the Courier-Journal, Averett claimed he had a previous relationship with his accuser, but had not spoken to her in the four months leading up to the alleged sexual assault. Averett further claimed that he was at football practice at the time of the alleged sexual assault and could provide corroborating evidence, although he declined to share it with the newspaper.

Averett’s defense attorney, Aubrey Williams, described the rape accusation to ESPN.com as “baseless garbage. As of this posting, the player has not been charged in connection to the alleged rape.

I’m already looking like the bad guy,” Averett told the Courier-Journal. “I know my word, it don’t matter right now. … I’m just the big and bad guy.”

In connection to the incident involving the girlfriend who is the mother of Averett’s child, Williams, the player’s attorney, told the Courier-Journal following a preliminary hearing Thursday that his client has been evicted from an off-campus apartment affiliated with the university and barred from stepping foot on school grounds. “The county prosecutor said in Thursday’s hearing that Averett has been deemed a Persona Non Grata by the University of Louisville, explained on the university’s website as ‘a person who is not welcome at the University of Louisville,'” the newspaper wrote.

Averett was originally facing one count each of felony first-degree wanton endangerment and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic violence.  The former charge has since been amended to second-degree wanton endangerment, a misdemeanor.  A jury trial on that case is on the docket for late February of next year.

Averett, a true sophomore from Atlanta, had started four games for the Cardinals through the first half of the season.  He’s caught eight passes for 65 yards and was tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns prior to the off-field issues surfacing.

Three Wisconsin DBs ruled out vs. Northwestern, another questionable

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
1 Comment

In addition to the uncertainty at quarterback, Wisconsin’s secondary issues of a week ago will continue on into Week 9.

Per the football program, cornerbacks Travian Blaylock and Deron Harrell, as well as safety Scott Nelson, have been ruled out of this Saturday’s road trip to Evanston to face Northwestern. All three defensive backs will be sidelined by unspecified injuries to their right legs.

Not only that, but safety D’Cota Dixon (pictured) is listed as questionable with his own right-leg injury.

Just a week ago, Blaylock, Dixon and Nelson were all listed as questionable for the Week 8 Illinois game; none of the three played in that game. Dixon last played in Week 6 against Nebraska while Nelson went down in Week 7 vs. Michigan. Blaylock, a true freshman, hasn’t played since the Week 4 win over Iowa.

Harrell, meanwhile, sustained his injury during practice this week.

Dixon, a fifth-year senior, is listed as the Badgers’ starting strong safety on the updated depth chart, while his backup is true freshman Reggie Pearson. Pearson was one of the five listed on last week’s injury report and didn’t play against the Illini, although he’s no longer listed and would get the start if Dixon can’t go again.

Harrell is one of UW’s starting corners, while Nelson is the team’s starting free safety. The former has started the last four games, while the latter started the first five games of the year. Both of those defensive backs are redshirt freshmen.