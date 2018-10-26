Getty Images

Louisville TE arrested for threatening to kill his girlfriend accused of sexually assaulting different woman

By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 9:23 AM EDT
This is not a good look, at all, for the player specifically and the football program in general.

On Oct. 15, Louisville tight end Kemari Averett was arrested on a pair of charges, including one felony, after he was accused of holding a gun to the head of his girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, and threatening to kill her. The sophomore was indefinitely suspended by the football program two days later.

Prior to that, the Louisville Courier-Journal first reported, another unidentified woman alleged she was raped by Averett in mid-August and reported the incident to an on-campus crisis center the same day the sexual assault allegedly occurred. On Oct. 8, the university ordered Averett to have no contact whatsoever with the woman; on Oct. 9, a report was filed with the university police department regarding the alleged rape and an investigation was launched.

Four days later, Averett was on the field for the U of L’s road trip to Boston College.

“If the university notifies us of information that necessitates action, we act. We did not have information that would have suspended [Averett] from competition,” athletic director Vince Tyra said in a statement earlier this week, addressing whether or not the football program was aware of the rape investigation when Averett played against the Eagles.

Thursday night, head coach Bobby Petrino, who had remained silent as Averett’s issues grew, issued a statement as well.

Kemari was already suspended from all team activity due to the incident on Oct. 15 when I was notified of the most recent charge against him. He remains on suspension from all football activities and facilities while an investigation is conducted. I take all charges of misconduct seriously and act swiftly when conduct does not meet our expectations.

In an interview with the Courier-Journal, Averett claimed he had a previous relationship with his accuser, but had not spoken to her in the four months leading up to the alleged sexual assault. Averett further claimed that he was at football practice at the time of the alleged sexual assault and could provide corroborating evidence, although he declined to share it with the newspaper.

Averett’s defense attorney, Aubrey Williams, described the rape accusation to ESPN.com as “baseless garbage. As of this posting, the player has not been charged in connection to the alleged rape.

I’m already looking like the bad guy,” Averett told the Courier-Journal. “I know my word, it don’t matter right now. … I’m just the big and bad guy.”

In connection to the incident involving the girlfriend who is the mother of Averett’s child, Williams, the player’s attorney, told the Courier-Journal following a preliminary hearing Thursday that his client has been evicted from an off-campus apartment affiliated with the university and barred from stepping foot on school grounds. “The county prosecutor said in Thursday’s hearing that Averett has been deemed a Persona Non Grata by the University of Louisville, explained on the university’s website as ‘a person who is not welcome at the University of Louisville,'” the newspaper wrote.

Averett was originally facing one count each of felony first-degree wanton endangerment and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic violence.  The former charge has since been amended to second-degree wanton endangerment, a misdemeanor.  A jury trial on that case is on the docket for late February of next year.

Averett, a true sophomore from Atlanta, had started four games for the Cardinals through the first half of the season.  He’s caught eight passes for 65 yards and was tied for the team lead with two receiving touchdowns prior to the off-field issues surfacing.

Four-star 2017 WR who left Kentucky in January could be back with Wildcats in December

By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 3:45 PM EDT
At least at Kentucky, what’s old could become new — renewed — again.

In January of this year, academic issues forced JaVonte Richardson to part ways with Kentucky.  Nine months later, as he works his way through his first season at an Iowa junior college and second recruiting process, the wide receiver confirmed to 247Sports.com that a return to the Wildcats is a possibility.

Iowa State and Nebraska are also considerations, although Kentucky has one distinct advantage over the other two, at least time-wise.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do next, and [Iowa Western Community College] has told me if I go back to Kentucky I can go in December of this year, but if I go to any other school I have to stay at Iowa Western through next spring semester,” Richardson told the website. “I have been talking to Kentucky and going back there is a possibility for me, because I really liked it there.”

Richardson added that he has been in contact with UK head coach Mark Stoops, and a return to Lexington “is a definite possibility” based on those conversations.

A four-star member of the Wildcats’ 2017 recruiting class, Richardson was rated as the No. 42 receiver in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Ohio.  Only three signees in UK’s class that year were rated higher than Richardson.

Liberty CB Keith Best charged with two felonies in domestic incident, dismissed by head coach Turner Gill

By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
The latest incident to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes is a serious and significant one.

According to multiple media outlets in the area, including the Lynchburg News & Advance, Liberty cornerback Keith Best was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday in connection to a domestic incident with his girlfriend earlier that day.  Two of the charges are felonies —  one count each of strangulation and abduction by force or intimidation — as well a pair of misdemeanors — one count each of assault & battery and interfering with phone communication to law enforcement.

WSLS-TV offered up some of the disturbing details that led to the arrest and charges:

A woman told police that she and her boyfriend, Best, got into an argument that escalated. She said he hit her, strangled her, and then took her cell phone when she threatened to call police. She also reported that he would not let her leave the room.

The police report only mentions visible marks from an assault. It is not clear if the woman had to be medically treated.

As a result of the development, Liberty head coach Turner Gill (pictured) announced that the defensive back has been dismissed from the Flames football team.

Best took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and hadn’t played in any games thus far in 2018.

Ohio State wearing all-black uniforms vs. Nebraska

By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
A continuation of the post-Purdue mourning process?

Coming off its stunning blowout loss to Purdue last weekend, Ohio State gets this weekend off to both lick its wounds and prepare for what it hopes is a rebound against Nebraska in Week 10.  And, when the Buckeyes do take the field for the intraconference matchup with the Cornhuskers, they’ll do so in an all-black uniform — with red numerals and red striping as accents — as part of their Saturday afternoon blackout game.

The uniforms are somewhat similar to the ones worn by OSU in its 2015 blackout game against Penn State.  On that October day, the Buckeyes rode that first-ever look to a 38-10 win over the Nittany Lions in Columbus.

USC could be down to No. 3 QB

By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
So much for that.  Possibly.

With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, it was appearing somewhat likely late last weekend that USC would be forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears for the Arizona State game this Saturday.  However, on Monday, a report surfaced that Daniels had passed the initial stages of the protocol and was expected to play against the Sun Devils.

Fast-forward to Thursday, however, and Daniels remained in the protocol and had not yet been medically cleared.  And, more to the point, his head coach sounded decidedly pessimistic about the true freshman’s availability for the weekend.

“It’s 50-50 at best even if he’s cleared and probably leaning more toward not,” Clay Helton said by way of ESPN.com.

Daniels, who has started every game this season for the Trojans, suffered his head injury in the loss to Utah this past Saturday. After replacing Daniels, Fink injured his ribs in the same game.

Sears, meanwhile, has not attempted a pass in his collegiate career.  Obviously, this would be his first career start at this level if Daniels is unable to go.