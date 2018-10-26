Minnesota’s uniform reveal is in the Halloween spirit

Minnesota is playing a Friday night game tonight against Indiana in a Big Ten contest that sees both the Gophers and Hoosiers looking to get a win after a loss. In the spirit of the Halloween season, Minnesota will wear anthracite-colored uniforms with their gold helmets, which supposedly is as close to dressing up for Halloween as Minnesota can get without going completely off the palette with the color scheme.
To reveal the uniform chosen for the Friday night game, Minnesota’s video team put together a creepy and bone-chilling haunted teaser showing off glimpses of the uniform, complete with haunting laughter that may just give you a reason to check your closet before going to bed tonight.
Minnesota hosts Indiana at 8:00 p.m. ET. Indiana is just 1-4 in Big Ten play, but Minnesota is looking for its first conference win of the season.
Wyoming has suspended junior defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan, the school announced Friday afternoon. The suspension of Ghaifan comes after the junior was issued a summons for a Class 2 misdemeanor of false imprisonment and a Class 3 misdemeanor of harassment by police in Fort Collins, Colorado Friday morning, the school announced.
“Youhanna (Ghaifan) was charged with two misdemeanors. We take these allegations seriously,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in a released statement. “I spoke with Youhanna and informed him that he was being suspended indefinitely, and we had a staff member take him back to Laramie.”
“We are working with the University administration to make sure we follow all policies and procedures as they relate to this issue,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “Coach Bohl informed us immediately after he was made aware of the situation, and I communicated that information to our University administration this morning.”
Ghaifan will have to appear in court at a date to be determined.
Ghaifan has appeared in all eight games for the Cowboys, starting at defensive tackle. At the time of the suspension, Ghaifan is Wyoming’s fifth-leading tackler with 34 tackles with eight tackles for a loss and two sacks. Sophomore Ravontae Holt has been listed second on the depth chart behind Ghaifan and would seem to be the likely replacement for however long necessary.
The UTSA Roadrunners have completed their 2019 schedule with the addition of two opponents next fall that will make the trip to the Alamodome in San Antonio. Army and Incarnate Word will be first-time opponents for UTSA making trips to the Alamodome next fall.
UTSA will host the FCS Incarnate Word in the season opener on August 31, 2019. Army will make the trip from West Point in Week 3 for a game on September 14, 2019. The addition of Army to the schedule should be a solid draw for UTSA as there is an Army base located in San Antonio. Much like Navy and Notre Dame playing in San Diego this weekend close to a Naval base in California, the ticket revenue generated from the home game should be rewarding for UTSA.
UTSA also announced an adjustment to a future series with Memphis. UTSA will host Memphis of the AAC on September 26, 2020. Memphis will host the Roadrunners on September 25, 2021 in the second game in the home-and-home series.
At least at Kentucky, what’s old could become new — renewed — again.
In January of this year, academic issues forced JaVonte Richardson to part ways with Kentucky. Nine months later, as he works his way through his first season at an Iowa junior college and second recruiting process, the wide receiver confirmed to 247Sports.com that a return to the Wildcats is a possibility.
Iowa State and Nebraska are also considerations, although Kentucky has one distinct advantage over the other two, at least time-wise.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do next, and [Iowa Western Community College] has told me if I go back to Kentucky I can go in December of this year, but if I go to any other school I have to stay at Iowa Western through next spring semester,” Richardson told the website. “I have been talking to Kentucky and going back there is a possibility for me, because I really liked it there.”
Richardson added that he has been in contact with UK head coach Mark Stoops, and a return to Lexington “is a definite possibility” based on those conversations.
A four-star member of the Wildcats’ 2017 recruiting class, Richardson was rated as the No. 42 receiver in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only three signees in UK’s class that year were rated higher than Richardson.
The latest incident to reset the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double zeroes is a serious and significant one.
According to multiple media outlets in the area, including the Lynchburg News & Advance, Liberty cornerback Keith Best was arrested on multiple charges Wednesday in connection to a domestic incident with his girlfriend earlier that day. Two of the charges are felonies — one count each of strangulation and abduction by force or intimidation — as well a pair of misdemeanors — one count each of assault & battery and interfering with phone communication to law enforcement.
WSLS-TV offered up some of the disturbing details that led to the arrest and charges:
A woman told police that she and her boyfriend, Best, got into an argument that escalated. She said he hit her, strangled her, and then took her cell phone when she threatened to call police. She also reported that he would not let her leave the room.
The police report only mentions visible marks from an assault. It is not clear if the woman had to be medically treated.
As a result of the development, Liberty head coach Turner Gill (pictured) announced that the defensive back has been dismissed from the Flames football team.
Best took a redshirt as a true freshman last season, and hadn’t played in any games thus far in 2018.