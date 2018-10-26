Ohio State wearing all-black uniforms vs. Nebraska

At least at Kentucky, what’s old could become new — renewed — again.

In January of this year, academic issues forced JaVonte Richardson to part ways with Kentucky. Nine months later, as he works his way through his first season at an Iowa junior college and second recruiting process, the wide receiver confirmed to 247Sports.com that a return to the Wildcats is a possibility.

Iowa State and Nebraska are also considerations, although Kentucky has one distinct advantage over the other two, at least time-wise.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do next, and [Iowa Western Community College] has told me if I go back to Kentucky I can go in December of this year, but if I go to any other school I have to stay at Iowa Western through next spring semester,” Richardson told the website. “I have been talking to Kentucky and going back there is a possibility for me, because I really liked it there.”

Richardson added that he has been in contact with UK head coach Mark Stoops, and a return to Lexington “is a definite possibility” based on those conversations.

A four-star member of the Wildcats’ 2017 recruiting class, Richardson was rated as the No. 42 receiver in the country and the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Ohio. Only three signees in UK’s class that year were rated higher than Richardson.