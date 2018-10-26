Three Wisconsin DBs ruled out vs. Northwestern, another questionable

In addition to the uncertainty at quarterback, Wisconsin’s secondary issues of a week ago will continue on into Week 9.

Per the football program, cornerbacks Travian Blaylock and Deron Harrell, as well as safety Scott Nelson, have been ruled out of this Saturday’s road trip to Evanston to face Northwestern. All three defensive backs will be sidelined by unspecified injuries to their right legs.

Not only that, but safety D’Cota Dixon (pictured) is listed as questionable with his own right-leg injury.

Just a week ago, Blaylock, Dixon and Nelson were all listed as questionable for the Week 8 Illinois game; none of the three played in that game. Dixon last played in Week 6 against Nebraska while Nelson went down in Week 7 vs. Michigan. Blaylock, a true freshman, hasn’t played since the Week 4 win over Iowa.

Harrell, meanwhile, sustained his injury during practice this week.

Dixon, a fifth-year senior, is listed as the Badgers’ starting strong safety on the updated depth chart, while his backup is true freshman Reggie Pearson. Pearson was one of the five listed on last week’s injury report and didn’t play against the Illini, although he’s no longer listed and would get the start if Dixon can’t go again.

Harrell is one of UW’s starting corners, while Nelson is the team’s starting free safety. The former has started the last four games, while the latter started the first five games of the year. Both of those defensive backs are redshirt freshmen.