Getty Images

Three Wisconsin DBs ruled out vs. Northwestern, another questionable

By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In addition to the uncertainty at quarterback, Wisconsin’s secondary issues of a week ago will continue on into Week 9.

Per the football program, cornerbacks Travian Blaylock and Deron Harrell, as well as safety Scott Nelson, have been ruled out of this Saturday’s road trip to Evanston to face Northwestern. All three defensive backs will be sidelined by unspecified injuries to their right legs.

Not only that, but safety D’Cota Dixon (pictured) is listed as questionable with his own right-leg injury.

Just a week ago, Blaylock, Dixon and Nelson were all listed as questionable for the Week 8 Illinois game; none of the three played in that game. Dixon last played in Week 6 against Nebraska while Nelson went down in Week 7 vs. Michigan. Blaylock, a true freshman, hasn’t played since the Week 4 win over Iowa.

Harrell, meanwhile, sustained his injury during practice this week.

Dixon, a fifth-year senior, is listed as the Badgers’ starting strong safety on the updated depth chart, while his backup is true freshman Reggie Pearson. Pearson was one of the five listed on last week’s injury report and didn’t play against the Illini, although he’s no longer listed and would get the start if Dixon can’t go again.

Harrell is one of UW’s starting corners, while Nelson is the team’s starting free safety. The former has started the last four games, while the latter started the first five games of the year. Both of those defensive backs are redshirt freshmen.

Toledo woodsheds Western Michigan, hands Broncos first MAC loss of 2018

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 26, 2018, 6:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

While Western Michigan didn’t cede control of the MAC West Thursday night, it did shave away a significant portion of its margin of error.

The Broncos entered play last night sporting a perfect 4-0 record in conference play. Exiting it, WMU now stands at 4-1 as Toledo used a 21-point third quarter to head back to Ohio with a 51-24 win. The Rockets, meanwhile, evened their overall record at 4-4 and their league mark at 2-2 in what was a relatively easy win despite holding just a 23-17 halftime lead on the road.

In what turned out to be the game-turning quarter, though, Eli Peters tossed a pair of touchdowns in the first two and a half minutes of the third to stretch the Rockets’ lead to 37-17; a three-yard Bryant Koback touchdown run three minutes later pushed the lead to 44-17.

While WMU, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped, closed the gap to 20 on a Jamauri Bogan one-yard touchdown run late in the third, that was as close as the homestanding Broncos would get the rest of the way.

Peters added another touchdown pass in the middle of the fourth quarter, his third of the game, to officially ice the game for the Rockets. All told, UT tossed five touchdown passes as starter Mitchell Guadagni, who injured his shoulder late in the second quarter, accounted for a pair before being replaced by Peters.  Cody Thompson, incidentally, was on the receiving end of three of the five scoring tosses.

The Rockets ran for 268 yards, averaging 7.7 yards on its 35 carries. Koback’s 99 led all rushers on the night.

Western Michigan is now a half-game behind Northern Illinois (4-0), which is off this weekend, in the MAC West race. Provided both WMU (vs. 3-1 Ohio, 2-3 Ball State) and NIU (vs. 3-3 Akron, 2-2 Toledo, 3-1 Miami of Ohio) hold serve in conference play over the next three weeks, the Huskies-Broncos regular-season finale in Kalamazoo Nov. 20 will very likely determine which team will represent the West in the MAC championship game the following week.

Toledo, meanwhile, is now tied with Ball State (2-2) for third place in the MAC West.  Both of those teams, though, would need both WMU and NIU to utterly implode in order to make it to Detroit’s Ford Field on the last day of November.

Georgia Tech needed zero passing yards to beat Virginia Tech by 21 in Blacksburg

Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 25, 2018, 11:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

This one was not one of Virginia Tech’s finer moments on defense. The Hokies (4-3, 3-1 ACC) were run over at home Thursday night by Georgia Tech (4-4, 2-3 ACC), 49-28, and the Yellow Jackets did all of their damage on the ground.

Every one of Georgia Tech’s 465 yards of offense came on the ground, with Tobias Oliver leading the attack with 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Mason (82 yards) also scored three touchdowns and Jerry Howard (76 yards) added one more. The 465 rushing yards is the most allowed in a game by Virginia Tech since 1973, and this was the first time the Hokies had given up more than 300 rushing yards in a game since giving up 309 rushing yards on November 12, 2016 against… you guessed it, Georgia Tech.

Adding to that dominant rushing performance, Oliver attempted just one pass in the entire game for Georgia Tech. It fell incomplete, giving the visiting team zero passing yards. Georgia Tech also became the first team to win in three consecutive trips to Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium since 1992.

It took a while for Georgia Tech to gain control of the game with its running game, as Virginia Tech held a 21-14 lead in the second quarter before things spiraled out of control for the Hokies. A muffed punt by Sean Savoy gave Georgia Tech a short 12-yard field to work with for a game-tying touchdown midway through the second quarter, and a three-and-out by Virginia Tech on the ensuing possession was followed by a go-ahead touchdown drive by Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech also ran a 10-play touchdown drive covering 75 yards to open the second half and take a 35-21 lead, and the Hokies offense was nowhere to be seen for much of the remainder of the night until it was too late.

The loss by Virginia Tech, their second in a row at home, drops the Hokies into a tie for first place in the ACC Coastal Division with in-state rival Virginia with identical 3-1 ACC records. Miami and Pittsburgh are each 2-1 in the conference and will have opportunities to move into a first-place tie this weekend. Miami is at Boston College and Pitt is home against Duke. Virginia is hosting North Carolina this weekend as well.

Virginia Tech can take solace in knowing they will get three of their final four games at home, but they have just suffered two straight home losses by a combined 43 points against Notre Dame and now Georgia Tech. The home-field advantage of playing in Lane Stadium has not helped them in big spots midway through the season. Virginia Tech will look to bounce back next week at home against Boston College. Georgia Tech can continue to play spoiler in the Coastal Division in a couple of weeks, but will remain on the road next week for a game at North Carolina.

No. 25 Appalachian State roughed up by Georgia Southern, 34-14

Photo by Chris Thelen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 25, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Just days after cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history, No. 25 Appalachian State (5-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) is about to fall out of the ranking. The Mountaineers were blown out on the road by Georgia Southern (7-1, 4-0 Sun Belt) Thursday night, 34-14.

Appalachian State’s offense, already playing without an injured running back Jalin Moore, took another tough loss with quarterback Zac Thomas being knocked out of the game. Without their two best players, the offense was in complete disarray and the Eagles took advantage of the situation to seize control in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division. Backup quarterbacks Peyton Derrick (3/12, 73 yards) and Jacob Huesman (8/14, 67 yards, 1 TD) were each intercepted twice by the Georgia Southern defense.

Georgia Southern quickly cashed in on a second-quarter interception when Darrion Anderson caught a 57-yard touchdown pass from Shai Werts for the first score of the game. After the Mountaineers tied things up at 7-7, it was all Georgia Southern from there with 27 straight points until a late touchdown by Appalachian State in the final seconds of the game. The Eagles thrived on the ground with Werts rushing for 129 yards and a touchdown while the team combined for 277 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

With the win, Georgia Southern now controls the fate of the East Division. At 4-0 in conference play, the Eagles are tied with Troy in the division standings, and Appalachian State slips into third place overall and now loses on a head-to-head tiebreaker with Georgia Southern. Both Georgia Southern and Appalachian State still must play Troy, so the division is still pretty much up for grabs. Georgia Southern will face the Trojans in two weeks on November 10 after visiting Louisiana-Monroe next week.

Appalachian State will look to rebound from their second loss — which essentially knocks them out of the Group of Five hunt for a New Years Six bowl spot, even if there was just a slim chance of having that opportunity — next week when they visit Coastal Carolina.

Will Grier passes for 353 yards as No. 13 West Virginia pounds Baylor

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 25, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UPDATED 10:26 p.m. ET: Playing in just the third quarter before being removed for the whole of the fourth, Will Grier passed for 353 yards and three touchdowns as West Virginia rolled over Baylor 58-14.

(The original story appears below.)

———-

Unfortunately for Baylor, they were in the absolute wrong place at the absolute wrong time on No. 13 West Virginia’s schedule.

Ranked sixth in the country at the time, WVU was upset by then-2-3 Iowa State in an embarrassing 16-point loss to the Cyclones in Ames Oct. 13. Then, the Mountaineers had an off weekend to stew over a loss that could very well have knocked them out of the playoff conversation.

With the frustration built up over nearly two weeks — and playing at home in Morgantown no less — WVU took it all out on Baylor, scoring 31 second-quarter points en route to a 41-0 lead on the overmatched Bears at the half.  You like offense?  WVU has put up a whopping 435 yards.  Defense more your style?  The Mountaineers have allowed just 87, including a miserly 31 through the air and three interceptions for good measure.

Quarterback Will Grier, attempting to remain a part of the Heisman Trophy conversation, passed for 302 yards and three touchdowns.  The senior added a rushing touchdown as well, his first on the ground this season.

David Sills was on the receiving end of two of the touchdowns as he caught four passes for 141 first-half yards.  Tevin Bush led all ballcarriers with 79 yards rushing — on just one carry.

Grier’s signal-caller counterpart, Charlie Brewer, completed just one-of-eight passes for 22 yards and all three picks.  For those curious, that equates to a robust pass efficiency rating of minus-39.4.

Barring an utter and complete collapse in the second half, the Mountaineers will improve their record to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play.  At 4-0, Texas enters Week 9 atop the conference, while Oklahoma and Texas Tech join WVU at 3-1.  WVU will face UT next weekend and OU in the regular season finale, sandwiching games against TCU and Oklahoma State.