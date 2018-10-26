USC could be down to No. 3 QB

So much for that. Possibly.

With starter JT Daniels in concussion protocol and his backup, Matt Fink, nursing three broken ribs, it was appearing somewhat likely late last weekend that USC would be forced to turn the offense over to No. 3 quarterback Jack Sears for the Arizona State game this Saturday. However, on Monday, a report surfaced that Daniels had passed the initial stages of the protocol and was expected to play against the Sun Devils.

Fast-forward to Thursday, however, and Daniels remained in the protocol and had not yet been medically cleared. And, more to the point, his head coach sounded decidedly pessimistic about the true freshman’s availability for the weekend.

“It’s 50-50 at best even if he’s cleared and probably leaning more toward not,” Clay Helton said by way of ESPN.com.

Daniels, who has started every game this season for the Trojans, suffered his head injury in the loss to Utah this past Saturday. After replacing Daniels, Fink injured his ribs in the same game.

Sears, meanwhile, has not attempted a pass in his collegiate career. Obviously, this would be his first career start at this level if Daniels is unable to go.