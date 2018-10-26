Wyoming suspends starting DT Youhanna Ghaifan following misdemeanors

Wyoming has suspended junior defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan, the school announced Friday afternoon. The suspension of Ghaifan comes after the junior was issued a summons for a Class 2 misdemeanor of false imprisonment and a Class 3 misdemeanor of harassment by police in Fort Collins, Colorado Friday morning, the school announced.

“Youhanna (Ghaifan) was charged with two misdemeanors. We take these allegations seriously,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in a released statement. “I spoke with Youhanna and informed him that he was being suspended indefinitely, and we had a staff member take him back to Laramie.”

“We are working with the University administration to make sure we follow all policies and procedures as they relate to this issue,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “Coach Bohl informed us immediately after he was made aware of the situation, and I communicated that information to our University administration this morning.”

Ghaifan will have to appear in court at a date to be determined.

Ghaifan has appeared in all eight games for the Cowboys, starting at defensive tackle. At the time of the suspension, Ghaifan is Wyoming’s fifth-leading tackler with 34 tackles with eight tackles for a loss and two sacks. Sophomore Ravontae Holt has been listed second on the depth chart behind Ghaifan and would seem to be the likely replacement for however long necessary.

