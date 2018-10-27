Getty Images

Army bowl-eligible for academy-record third straight season

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 9:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

‘Merica, y’all!

Thanks in very large part to the legs — and right arm, surprisingly — of Kelvin Hopkins Jr., Army had very little problem dispatching Eastern Michigan in a 37-22 win Saturday afternoon in Ypsilanti.  The Black Knights never trailed in the game, and the closest the Eagles could get was within two points in the middle of the third quarter before the service academy scored 21 of the next 29 points to win going away.

Army came into the game second nationally at 318.3 yards rushing per game, and finished slightly under that number at 289.  Hopkins led all rushers with a game-high 105 yards on the ground — EMU as a team managed just 34 — while also passing for 126 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  It marked the third 100-yard passing game of the year for Hopkins, the first Army quarterback to do that since Trent Steelman did it four times time during the 2010 season.

The win pushes the Black Knights to 6-2 and makes them bowl-eligible for the third straight season, the first time in the academy’s storied history that’s ever happened.  Just one other time have they ever been to back-to-back bowl games, and that came way back in the 1983-84 seasons.

Just where the football-independent Army will play this postseason, though, remains to be seen.

In two-plus seasons with the Black Knights, Jeff Monken has posted a 23-10 record.  In the seven seasons prior to his arrival, Army won a combined 26 games.

No. 14 Washington State takes control of the Pac-12 North with shootout win over No. 24 Stanford

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 27, 2018, 10:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mike Leach began the season with an opening at quarterback, questions about his staff, and a host of preseason expectations saying his team would fall flat in a deep Pac-12. The old pirate, it seems, is about to have the last laugh however.

No. 14 Washington State and their merry band of underdogs continued their winning ways on Saturday night to move to 7-1 on the season, capping off a wild 41-38 shootout with No. 24 Stanford to take firm control of the Pac-12 North in the process.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was once again in the middle of things when the Cougars needed a big play, throwing for 438 yards and three touchdowns while moving the sticks with his legs on a critical fourth down conversion on the go-ahead drive. He was particularly lights out after halftime, going 24-of-27 in the final two quarters as the Air Raid got turned up to full blast as the game went on. James Williams was also fantastic out of the backfield, rushing for 30 yards and a pair of scores while catching nine passes for 79 yards.

Dezmon Patmon was Wazzu’s leading receiver with 10 receptions for 127 yards as the ball was spread around quite a bit considering there were 10 pass catchers in total.

The thrilling comeback by the visitors spoiled a pretty good offensive show from the home team. While Bryce Love was limited as he dealt with injuries and rushed for only 53 on the ground, K.J. Costello put together one of his best performances of the season. The young signal-caller threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns all told, dropping back a very un-Stanford-like 43 times in the game. JJ Arcega-Whiteside had a pair of his trademark box-out touchdowns to go with 111 yards while tight end Kaden Smith was a problem all night for the WSU defense with 112 yards and a score of his own.

The Cardinal wound up with 443 yards of total offense and averaged nearly seven yards per play but couldn’t get a second half stop as they blew an 11 point halftime lead.

The victory helps re-shape the entire division on a wild day in the Pac-12 North where another top 25 team, Washington, lost to Cal across the bay minutes beforehand. Washington State will wrap up the first few months of the season in first place and a clear path to Santa Clara for the conference title game if they can avoid a letdown and beat the Huskies in Pullman for the Apple Cup. Stanford will travel to Seattle next weekend in a game that was billed to be for the division title but will instead be a contest for second place at best as each tries to keep pace with the Cougars.

This is not at all a place many expected WSU to be in but here they are — possibly to stay — as they hit the first set of College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday with plenty of momentum and a ton of good wins in their pocket.

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State bounce back with win over No. 16 Texas A&M

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 27, 2018, 10:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mississippi State’s offense is Nick Fitzgerald, the 6-foot-5 jeep of a quarterback that’s the best short yardage back in the SEC. But it doesn’t work if Fitzgerald can’t throw the ball, and we saw how bad things can get when Mississippi State can’t throw the ball in last week’s loss to No. 4 LSU. Despite an excellent defensive performance, the Bulldogs lost 19-3 in large part because Fitzgerald was 8-of-24 for 59 yards with four interceptions.

But Fitzgerald bounced back in a big way on Saturday night, and as a result the Bulldogs bounced back, upending No. 16 Texas A&M 28-13 in Starkville.

The good vibes started for Fitzgerald and Mississippi State early. The Bulldogs moved 79 yards in 12 plays over six and a half minutes on their first possession, ending with Fitzgerald hooking up with Stephen Guidry for a 25-yard touchdown on a 3rd-and-12 to put the home team on the board.

Texas A&M put together two 40-plus yard drives over its next few chances but saw them both come up empty, one on a missed Seth Small field goal from 49 yards and another on a punt off a drive that began on their own goal line.

The Aggies’ third such drive finally resulted in points, a 34-yard Small field goal.

Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) figured to take a 7-3 lead to the locker room but, after a curious decision by Joe Moorhead to throw deep on a 4th-and-3 inside the final minute of the first half, Texas A&M took over on its own 36 with 44 seconds and two timeouts. Kellen Mond‘s first three passes of the drive were incomplete, but the Aggies still moved 30 yards thanks to a facemask and a pass interference call on the Bulldogs. Finally, Mond found Quartney Davis on a screen pass, who raced 34 yards to the end zone to put the Aggies on top at the break.

Mississippi State opened the second half the same way it opened the first — a long drive punctuated by a beautiful Fitzgerald throw. The drive went 75 yards, the final 38 on a lob to Osirus Mitchell.

A 33-yard Roshauud Paul punt return gave Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) the ball at the Mississippi State 28 late in the third quarter, but the Aggies could not find pay dirt, forcing a 41-yard Small field goal.

The Bulldogs immediately responded, again moving 75 yards. This drive ended in a more conventional way, a 1-yard Fitzgerald rush.

Trailing 21-13 with 7:44 left in the game, Texas A&M took over at its own 38. The Aggies eventually moved into a 1st-and-goal at the 10, but an 8-yard sack by Cory Thomas took the series off schedule. A&M eventually moved back to the 11 on fourth-and-goal, and with 2:36 left Jimbo Fisher had no choice but to go for it. Mond’s end zone heave was intercepted by Erroll Thompson.

Fitzgerald then put the capper on the evening, breaking free for a 76-yard touchdown run, which tied a school record with his 42nd career score.

The senior finished the game hitting 14-of-22 for 241 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 88 yards and two scores.

FCS RB Aaron Dawson sets Div. I record with 308 yards rushing in a half

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With most records these days seemingly revolving around the passing game, the running game got some record-book love Saturday afternoon.

Central Connecticut State’s Aaron Dawson ran for 361 yards in the FCS school’s 49-24 win over Wagner Saturday afternoon.  The yardage set a school and Northeast Conference single-game record, and was the sixth-most in FCS history.  The single-game FCS record, incidentally, is 437 yards, set by North Carolina AT&T’s Maurice Hicks in 2001.

Most impressively, 308 of Dawson’s yards came in the second half of the Blue Devils’ win, a total that set a Div. I record for a half.  The previous record was held by a pair of players from the FBS level — TCU’s LaDainian Tomlinson and Northern Illinois’ Stacey Robinson, who rushed for 287 yards each in 1999 and 1990, respectively.  Western Illinois’ Herb Donaldson had previously held the FCS record of 282 yards, set in 2006.

Tomlinson and Donaldson set their records in the second half, while Robinson set his in the first.

Unbelievably, Dawson did his damage on just 15 carries.  It took Robinson 20 carries, while Donaldson needed 26 and Tomlinson 28.

Four of those 15 second-half carries for the running back ended in the end zone.  Dawson scored from 45 yards out in the third quarter, then scored on touchdown runs of 57, 60 and 55 yards in the fourth quarter.

Dawson’s performance could earn both the player and the football program some national exposure later on Saturday and, perhaps, on into Sunday.

Oklahoma State leading No. 6 Texas at the half

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 27, 2018, 10:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

They’re honoring Barry Sanders tonight in Stillwater, and from the looks of it you might have thought they snuck the man himself in those throwback uniforms.

The Cowboys moved up and down at will through the half, rolling up 378 yards of total offense to take a 31-14 lead over No. 6 Texas to the locker room.

This from a team that posted 311 yards and 12 points in their most recent game, a loss to Kansas State.

Oklahoma State accepted the ball to open the game and rolled 68 yards in four plays, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Taylor Cornelius to Tylan Wallace.

After a Texas touchdown, Oklahoma State answered with a 75-yard march in nine snaps, as Cornelius found Jelani Woods for a 16-yard score.

The Cowboys’ next two drives — 59 and 58 yards — ended in two Matt Ammendola field goal tries, one good from 24 and another hooked from 41.

Oklahoma State followed its first empty possession with a 10-play, 64-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a 1-yard Cornelius sneak.

After their first punt, Oklahoma State moved 70 yards in 10 plays for another Cornelius-to-Wallace touchdown. The Cowboys converted two fourth downs en route to the score, on by drawing an offsides on a 4th-and-1 punt, and then the 36-yard touchdown to Wallace. on another 4th-and-1.

Sam Ehlinger has played the entire way thus far at quarterback but has not had success in the passing game. He’s just 5-of-16 for 109 yards, though he has carried for both of Texas’s touchdowns.

Texas will receive to open the second half.