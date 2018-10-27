Confirmed: Alex Hornibrook out for No. 20 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

My how times have changed.
This time a year ago, Lane Kiffin and his Florida Atlantic Owls, in the midst of what would become nine-game winning streak to close out the season, were one of the toasts of college football. Back then, it was seemingly a matter of when, not if, Kiffin landed another Power Five Job, while FAU was in the discussion for the Power Five’s New Year’s Six bid. A full year later? Not so much. At all.
Friday night, FAU stumbled its way to a 21-13 loss to Louisiana Tech (6-2 overall, 4-1 in Conference USA). Not only did the loss end FAU’s 10-game home winning streak, but it also dropped the Owls to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play, effectively ending any chance of a conference championship repeat.
Penalties (11-77) certainly didn’t help the Owls’ cause in Week 9, and neither did a pair of turnovers that led to seven Tech points. Following the loss, Kiffin lamented his team shooting itself in the foot throughout the game.
“We killed ourselves,” the head coach said in his postgame remarks via the Orlando Sentinel. “No disrespect to them. They played hard, they won the game, but it’s just ridiculous, you know, the things we do.”
The also loss means that the Owls need to win three of their last four games to become bowl-eligible, which, on paper, could prove formidable. Left on FAU’s schedule is rival Florida International (5-2, 3-0) in Week 10, Western Kentucky (1-6, 0-3) in Week 11, North Texas (6-2, 2-2) in Week 12 and Charlotte (3-4, 2-2) in the regular-season finale.