Confirmed: Alex Hornibrook out for No. 20 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 10:40 AM EDT
Wisconsin will indeed have to dig deeper into its depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 9.

Thursday, reports surfaced that Alex Hornibrook was in concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in last Saturday’s win over Illinois.  With questions over the starter’s availability for this weekend’s road trip to Evanston still lingering, head coach Paul Chryst confirmed a short time ago that Hornibrook will not play against Northwestern.

Instead, it will be Jack Croan making his first career start at the collegiate level.

Croan, a true sophomore, has attempted just five passes during his time in Madison.  All five of those attempts came during 2017 as he has not played a down for the Badgers this season.

Ex-Arkansas WR Jonathan Nance to visit Mizzou, too

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
Kelly Bryant will have some transfer company on his trip to Memorial Stadium later on today.

As confirmed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jonathan Nance will be visiting Missouri for their game against Kentucky Saturday. Very early in the morning of Sept. 24, the wide receiver announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from Arkansas.

No specific reason for the transfer was given, although you could look at his stat sheet for 2018 — one catch for minus-two yards — and deduce from there.

Because Nance did not play in more than four games this season, he’s eligible to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. That will allow the receiver to play in 2019, which will serve as his final season of eligibility.

Last season, Nance led the Razorbacks in receptions (37), receiving yards (539) and receiving touchdowns (five). He also accounted for 62 yards on the ground on just five carries.

Police: altercations with wife, fans preceded man’s jump during WVU-Baylor game Thursday night

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 9:44 AM EDT
Some additional light has been shed on a bizarre incident at Milan Puskar Stadium Thursday night.

During the Baylor-West Virginia game in Morgantown two days ago, a 49-year-old man, later identified as Robert McIntyre Jr., intentionally jumped from the south end zone onto the concrete concourse 25-feet below. According to a press release from the university’s police department shortly after the incident, the man’s actions were preceded by what was described as “a series of verbal altercations with those seated nearby.”

During an appearance with Hoppy Kercheval on WVMetroNews Friday, WVU Police Chief William Chedester further explained that “some verbal and some physical altercations took place like pushing and shoving with other fans in the area — and his wife.” A witness called into the same show to claim that the woman, presumably meaning the man’s wife, “was crying and shaking” prior to her husband jumping.

“You could tell she was either scared of the situation of him and the other guy getting into the altercation,” the witness stated, “or she was scared and obviously frightened from the abuse from [McIntyre, her husband].”

The police chief, WVMetroNews.com wrote, “confirmed that witness statements suggest McIntyre had engaged in some kind of verbal abuse or verbal altercation with a woman, resulting in the confrontation between another man that eventually led to McIntyre jumping off the wall.”

No charges are expected to be filed in connection to the events that led up to McIntyre’s jump.

As of this posting, McIntyre remains in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital. The extent and specific nature of the injuries he incurred are not yet known.

Lane Kiffin, after FAU’s loss to Louisiana Tech: ‘it’s just ridiculous.. the things we do’

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 8:56 AM EDT
My how times have changed.

This time a year ago, Lane Kiffin and his Florida Atlantic Owls, in the midst of what would become nine-game winning streak to close out the season, were one of the toasts of college football.  Back then, it was seemingly a matter of when, not if, Kiffin landed another Power Five Job, while FAU was in the discussion for the Power Five’s New Year’s Six bid.  A full year later?  Not so much.  At all.

Friday night, FAU stumbled its way to a 21-13 loss to Louisiana Tech (6-2 overall, 4-1 in Conference USA).  Not only did the loss end FAU’s 10-game home winning streak, but it also dropped the Owls to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in Conference USA play, effectively ending any chance of a conference championship repeat.

Penalties (11-77) certainly didn’t help the Owls’ cause in Week 9, and neither did a pair of turnovers that led to seven Tech points.  Following the loss, Kiffin lamented his team shooting itself in the foot throughout the game.

“We killed ourselves,” the head coach said in his postgame remarks via the Orlando Sentinel. “No disrespect to them. They played hard, they won the game, but it’s just ridiculous, you know, the things we do.”

The also loss means that the Owls need to win three of their last four games to become bowl-eligible, which, on paper, could prove formidable.  Left on FAU’s schedule is rival Florida International (5-2, 3-0) in Week 10, Western Kentucky (1-6, 0-3) in Week 11, North Texas (6-2, 2-2) in Week 12 and Charlotte (3-4, 2-2) in the regular-season finale.

Mizzou the next leg on ex-Clemson QB Kelly Bryant’s transfer tour

By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 8:33 AM EDT
As expected, Kelly Bryant‘s transfer tour will make a stop on another SEC campus.

This weekend, the transfer quarterback from Clemson is visiting Missouri and will take in today’s game against Kentucky at Memorial Stadium. That visit comes on the heels of trips to Arkansas this past weekend and North Carolina the weekend before that.

After this weekend, Bryant has no other trips currently planned, although Baylor and Louisville were mentioned as possibilities by the player himself earlier in the week.

Because of a personal connection to Arkansas, the Razorbacks are viewed by some as the favorites. Chad Morris, the UA head coach, helped recruit Bryant to Clemson.

“They’ve got all the pieces here,” Bryant, by way of 247Sports.com, said of Arkansas after his visit to Fayetteville. “I feel like if I was to come here I could maybe make a spark but I feel like all the pieces are around here. I’ve just got to sit down and make sure I dot all my I’s cross all my T’s. If I come here I need to make sure I’m making the most out of my opportunity.”

As a graduate transfer, Bryant will be eligible to play in 2019 regardless of where he ultimately lands.  Next season would be his final year of eligibility.

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence last month.  Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer on Sept. 26.