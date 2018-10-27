Confirmed: Alex Hornibrook out for No. 20 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some additional light has been shed on a bizarre incident at Milan Puskar Stadium Thursday night.

During the Baylor-West Virginia game in Morgantown two days ago, a 49-year-old man, later identified as Robert McIntyre Jr., intentionally jumped from the south end zone onto the concrete concourse 25-feet below. According to a press release from the university’s police department shortly after the incident, the man’s actions were preceded by what was described as “a series of verbal altercations with those seated nearby.”

During an appearance with Hoppy Kercheval on WVMetroNews Friday, WVU Police Chief William Chedester further explained that “some verbal and some physical altercations took place like pushing and shoving with other fans in the area — and his wife.” A witness called into the same show to claim that the woman, presumably meaning the man’s wife, “was crying and shaking” prior to her husband jumping.

“You could tell she was either scared of the situation of him and the other guy getting into the altercation,” the witness stated, “or she was scared and obviously frightened from the abuse from [McIntyre, her husband].”

The police chief, WVMetroNews.com wrote, “confirmed that witness statements suggest McIntyre had engaged in some kind of verbal abuse or verbal altercation with a woman, resulting in the confrontation between another man that eventually led to McIntyre jumping off the wall.”

.@WVUPD Chief William Chedester joins @HoppyKercheval to discuss the incident last night at Milan Puskar Stadium in which a fan jumped from the stands. WATCH: https://t.co/wkudfIAoe1 pic.twitter.com/svmLloiuzj — MetroNews (@WVMetroNews) October 26, 2018

No charges are expected to be filed in connection to the events that led up to McIntyre’s jump.

As of this posting, McIntyre remains in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital. The extent and specific nature of the injuries he incurred are not yet known.