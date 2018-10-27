Associated Press

Cowboy Up: Oklahoma State beats No. 6 Texas for seventh time in nine tries

By Zach BarnettOct 27, 2018, 11:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first part of the Texas-Oklahoma State series was highlighted by a series of major Texas comebacks. From 35-7 in 2004. From 28-9 a year later. From 35-14 in the fourth quarter in 2007.

The second part of the UT-OSU series is what’s happened this decade. Oklahoma State entered Saturday winning six of the eight meetings in the 2010s, and those wins tilted the series such that the Cowboys, who entered Saturday night a dead team walking, can now survive such comeback efforts.

The Longhorns trailed 31-14 at the half and by the same score late into the third quarter, but Texas got two Sam Ehlinger touchdown passes and then forced a Cowboys punt to take over the ball with a chance to take the lead. But Zach Sinor boomed a 57-yard blast, which Texas’s Brandon Jones fielded near his own end zone and was tackled at his own 2. Oklahoma State forced a punt and took over inside Texas territory, but still Texas had a chance to force a field goal on a 3rd-and-goal from the 10 with just under six minutes left.

After a timeout, Oklahoma State dialed up a zone read keeper for Taylor Cornelius, who shed two tacklers to get in for the deciding touchdown, putting the Cowboys up 38-28 with 5:44 left.

Texas surged 75 yards down the field for the answering score — but it took nearly four minutes.

An onside kick with 1:46 left went straight to OSU’s Dylan Stoner. On a 3rd-and-6 with 1:37 left, Cornelius again kept the ball and picked up the crucial first down to allow Oklahoma State to hold on for a 38-35 win.

Of course, there was the story of how Oklahoma State built that 31-14 halftime lead in the first place. The Cowboys, a that gained only 311 yards in a 31-12 loss Kansas State its last time out, rolled up 378 yards in the first half. 

Oklahoma State (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) accepted the ball to open the game and rolled 68 yards in four plays, scoring on a 40-yard pass from Cornelius to Tylan Wallace, who hauled in 216 yards in the first half alone.

After a Texas (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) touchdown, Oklahoma State answered with a 75-yard march in nine snaps, as Cornelius found Jelani Woods for a 16-yard score.

The Cowboys’ next two drives — 59 and 58 yards — ended in two Matt Ammendola field goal tries, one good from 24 and another hooked from 41.

Oklahoma State followed its first empty possession with a 10-play, 64-yard touchdown drive, scoring on a 1-yard Cornelius sneak.

After their first punt, Oklahoma State moved 70 yards in 10 plays for another Cornelius-to-Wallace touchdown. The Cowboys converted two fourth downs en route to the score, on by drawing an offsides on a 4th-and-1 punt, and then the 36-yard touchdown to Wallace on another 4th-and-1.

Cornelius finished the game 23-of-34 for 321 yards and three touchdowns plus 23 rushing yards for two crucial touchdowns.

Ehlinger struggled in the first half but rallied to go 22-of-42 for 283 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 47 yards and two scores.

Arizona jumps out to big lead as No. 19 Oregon looks lifeless on the road in first half

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 28, 2018, 12:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We’ve already had two doses of Pac-12 After Dark tonight with ranked teams losing, could we be in store for a third? Arizona sure hopes so.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 23-8 lead at halftime in one of their best performances yet under new coach Kevin Sumlin as they taking it to a lifeless No. 19 Oregon down in Tucson.

The biggest reason for the score being the way it is might be the return of Khalil Tate to being, well, Khalil Tate. Though he didn’t break off any long runs, he has looked much better than he has in recent weeks despite the fact that he walked into the stadium in a walking boot. The elusive quarterback threw for 126 yards and a touchdown while keeping the chains moving on offense with JJ Taylor (65 yards, one TD rushing) and Gary Brightwell (31 yards).

Arizona’s defense was likewise stellar in the half as Colin Schooler was active with four tackles and Scottie Young Jr. came up with an interception.

Add all that to a Ducks squad that looked like they were sleepwalking through much of the first half and it’s not a terrible surprise to see that score line. Justin Herbert was far from sharp in throwing for 87 yards on 11-of-23 passing to go along with that pick. To make matters worse, the signal-caller was also the team’s leading rusher with CJ Verdell recording only nine yards on the ground. Wideout Dillon Mitchell had a few nice plays, including a touchdown catch, but it was too little and too late for the most part.

This being a late game in the Pac-12 and this being a game involving a team that has struggled to get wins, this one is by no means over. If there’s anybody capable of putting up points and making this interesting in a hurry, it probably would be Oregon given all the talent they have on both sides of the ball. Still, that first half was a huge step in the right direction for Sumlin and his team as they can only hope to keep things rolling after returning from the locker room.

With first release looming, No. 3 Notre Dame states playoff case in 22-point road win over Navy

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 27, 2018, 11:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

In its last chance to make an impression on the playoff committee, third-ranked Notre Dame presented its case extremely well. And very impressively.

Whether their entire body of work will be enough for the committee, though, remains to be seen.

Through two quarters of play, Notre Dame was cruising over Navy (2-6) and held a 27-0 halftime lead.  While the Midshipmen closed to within 15 at 37-22 early in the fourth quarter, the Fighting Irish pulled away for a 44-22 win.  The win was the Irish’s eighth straight to open 2018 and ninth straight dating back to the 2017 season.

Ian Book, who should be tossed into the Heisman Trophy mix any day now, had another stellar performance, passing for 330 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another 50 (yards, not touchdowns).  All told the Irish put up 584 yards of total offense and averaged 5.9 yards on their 43 carries.

Navy came into the game third in the nation averaging 309.4 yards rushing per game, and put up 293 (6.1 ypc) in the loss.  Malcolm Perry led the Midshipmen with 133 yards on the ground; the Fighting Irish’s Dexter Williams led all ball carriers 142 yards.

With the dust (just about) settled on Week 9, there are four remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level — Notre Dame, No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 10 UCF.  It’s a veritable certainty that Alabama will be in the top four of the first College Football Playoff Top 25, set to be released Tuesday night.  Just as certain is UCF won’t be in the first four; in fact, they could very well find themselves outside of the initial Top 10.

And Notre Dame?  The win over No. 5 Michigan in the season opener certainly helps; outside of that, though, the Fighting Irish’s current résumé is thin — and that’s being kind.  Just two of their other six wins have come against teams that have a winning record (5-3 Stanford, 4-3 Virginia Tech) and another two right at .500 (Pitt and Wake Forest, both 4-4).

The biggest question, though, still won’t be answered for another five weeks: If Notre Dame runs the table — they have games against 5-3 Northwestern, 4-4 Florida State, 6-2 Syracuse and 4-4 USC remaining — will they earn one of the four playoff berths? Not having a 13th game in the form of a conference championship will have an effect on their chances; just how much it would affect a 12-0 Fighting Irish is one of the great college football unknowns.

No. 14 Washington State takes control of the Pac-12 North with shootout win over No. 24 Stanford

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 27, 2018, 10:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mike Leach began the season with an opening at quarterback, questions about his staff, and a host of preseason expectations saying his team would fall flat in a deep Pac-12. The old pirate, it seems, is about to have the last laugh however.

No. 14 Washington State and their merry band of underdogs continued their winning ways on Saturday night to move to 7-1 on the season, capping off a wild 41-38 shootout with No. 24 Stanford to take firm control of the Pac-12 North in the process.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew was once again in the middle of things when the Cougars needed a big play, throwing for 438 yards and three touchdowns while moving the sticks with his legs on a critical fourth down conversion on the go-ahead drive. He was particularly lights out after halftime, going 24-of-27 in the final two quarters as the Air Raid got turned up to full blast as the game went on. James Williams was also fantastic out of the backfield, rushing for 30 yards and a pair of scores while catching nine passes for 79 yards.

Dezmon Patmon was Wazzu’s leading receiver with 10 receptions for 127 yards as the ball was spread around quite a bit considering there were 10 pass catchers in total.

The thrilling comeback by the visitors spoiled a pretty good offensive show from the home team. While Bryce Love was limited as he dealt with injuries and rushed for only 53 on the ground, K.J. Costello put together one of his best performances of the season. The young signal-caller threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns all told, dropping back a very un-Stanford-like 43 times in the game. JJ Arcega-Whiteside had a pair of his trademark box-out touchdowns to go with 111 yards while tight end Kaden Smith was a problem all night for the WSU defense with 112 yards and a score of his own.

The Cardinal wound up with 443 yards of total offense and averaged nearly seven yards per play but couldn’t get a second half stop as they blew an 11 point halftime lead.

The victory helps re-shape the entire division on a wild day in the Pac-12 North where another top 25 team, Washington, lost to Cal across the bay minutes beforehand. Washington State will wrap up the first few months of the season in first place and a clear path to Santa Clara for the conference title game if they can avoid a letdown and beat the Huskies in Pullman for the Apple Cup. Stanford will travel to Seattle next weekend in a game that was billed to be for the division title but will instead be a contest for second place at best as each tries to keep pace with the Cougars.

This is not at all a place many expected WSU to be in but here they are — possibly to stay — as they hit the first set of College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday with plenty of momentum and a ton of good wins in their pocket.

Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State bounce back with win over No. 16 Texas A&M

Associated Press
By Zach BarnettOct 27, 2018, 10:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mississippi State’s offense is Nick Fitzgerald, the 6-foot-5 jeep of a quarterback that’s the best short yardage back in the SEC. But it doesn’t work if Fitzgerald can’t throw the ball, and we saw how bad things can get when Mississippi State can’t throw the ball in last week’s loss to No. 4 LSU. Despite an excellent defensive performance, the Bulldogs lost 19-3 in large part because Fitzgerald was 8-of-24 for 59 yards with four interceptions.

But Fitzgerald bounced back in a big way on Saturday night, and as a result the Bulldogs bounced back, upending No. 16 Texas A&M 28-13 in Starkville.

The good vibes started for Fitzgerald and Mississippi State early. The Bulldogs moved 79 yards in 12 plays over six and a half minutes on their first possession, ending with Fitzgerald hooking up with Stephen Guidry for a 25-yard touchdown on a 3rd-and-12 to put the home team on the board.

Texas A&M put together two 40-plus yard drives over its next few chances but saw them both come up empty, one on a missed Seth Small field goal from 49 yards and another on a punt off a drive that began on their own goal line.

The Aggies’ third such drive finally resulted in points, a 34-yard Small field goal.

Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) figured to take a 7-3 lead to the locker room but, after a curious decision by Joe Moorhead to throw deep on a 4th-and-3 inside the final minute of the first half, Texas A&M took over on its own 36 with 44 seconds and two timeouts. Kellen Mond‘s first three passes of the drive were incomplete, but the Aggies still moved 30 yards thanks to a facemask and a pass interference call on the Bulldogs. Finally, Mond found Quartney Davis on a screen pass, who raced 34 yards to the end zone to put the Aggies on top at the break.

Mississippi State opened the second half the same way it opened the first — a long drive punctuated by a beautiful Fitzgerald throw. The drive went 75 yards, the final 38 on a lob to Osirus Mitchell.

A 33-yard Roshauud Paul punt return gave Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) the ball at the Mississippi State 28 late in the third quarter, but the Aggies could not find pay dirt, forcing a 41-yard Small field goal.

The Bulldogs immediately responded, again moving 75 yards. This drive ended in a more conventional way, a 1-yard Fitzgerald rush.

Trailing 21-13 with 7:44 left in the game, Texas A&M took over at its own 38. The Aggies eventually moved into a 1st-and-goal at the 10, but an 8-yard sack by Cory Thomas took the series off schedule. A&M eventually moved back to the 11 on fourth-and-goal, and with 2:36 left Jimbo Fisher had no choice but to go for it. Mond’s end zone heave was intercepted by Erroll Thompson.

Fitzgerald then put the capper on the evening, breaking free for a 76-yard touchdown run, which tied a school record with his 42nd career score.

The senior finished the game hitting 14-of-22 for 241 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 16 times for 88 yards and two scores.