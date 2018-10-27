Ex-Arkansas WR Jonathan Nance to visit Mizzou, too

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kelly Bryant will have some transfer company on his trip to Memorial Stadium later on today.

As confirmed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Jonathan Nance will be visiting Missouri for their game against Kentucky Saturday. Very early in the morning of Sept. 24, the wide receiver announced via Twitter that he would be transferring from Arkansas.

No specific reason for the transfer was given, although you could look at his stat sheet for 2018 — one catch for minus-two yards — and deduce from there.

Because Nance did not play in more than four games this season, he’s eligible to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. That will allow the receiver to play in 2019, which will serve as his final season of eligibility.

Last season, Nance led the Razorbacks in receptions (37), receiving yards (539) and receiving touchdowns (five). He also accounted for 62 yards on the ground on just five carries.